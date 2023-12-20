Residents escape but dog dies in house fire on Napier Avenue in Lawrence Park Township

The residents of a Lawrence Park Township row house escaped injury but a dog died in a fire that broke out inside the residence on Wednesday morning.

The fire in the 800 block of Napier Avenue was reported on Wednesday at 5:15 a.m., according to Erie County 911.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from the front and side windows of the first floor of the three-story brick residence, Lawrence Park Fire Chief Joe Crotty said. The three occupants of the house had gotten out by the time fire crews arrived on scene, but a dog perished in the fire, Crotty said.

Some cats also escaped the fire and are being cared for temporarily by the A.N.N.A. Shelter, he said.

The fire started on the first floor of the residence and caused some damage to other areas of the residence, Crotty said. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire after arriving on scene, he said.

Lawrence Park firefighters were assisted by the Wesleyville Hose Co., the Fairfield Hose Co. and Engine Co. 8 from the Erie Bureau of Fire, according to 911.

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire, Crotty said. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents of the house, he said.

