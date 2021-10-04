Residents evacuate Marseille amid floods

Residents located on the banks of the Huveaune in the Saint-Loup district in the 10th arrondissement of Marseille, France, were evacuated ahead of storms that are expected to bring more flooding on Oct. 4.

