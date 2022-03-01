Residents evacuated amid heavy flooding in Australia

Reuters Videos

STORY: Nine people have been killed since the deluge began last Thursday, and rescue teams were searching on Monday for at least four people reported missing.The Brisbane River in Australia's third largest city neared its expected peak early in the day with around 15,000 homes there impacted by rising waters.In New South Wales, evacuation orders were issued for several towns, including Lismore, about 700 km (435 miles) north of Sydney.Australia's east coast summer has been dominated by the La Nina climate pattern, which is typically associated with greater rainfall.