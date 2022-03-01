Residents evacuated amid heavy flooding in Australia
Deadly floods spread down Australia's east coast Tuesday, stranding residents on rooftops and bridges and prompting authorities to order tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.
Deadly floods spread down Australia's east coast Tuesday, stranding residents on rooftops and bridges and prompting authorities to order tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.
STORY: Nine people have been killed since the deluge began last Thursday, and rescue teams were searching on Monday for at least four people reported missing.The Brisbane River in Australia's third largest city neared its expected peak early in the day with around 15,000 homes there impacted by rising waters.In New South Wales, evacuation orders were issued for several towns, including Lismore, about 700 km (435 miles) north of Sydney.Australia's east coast summer has been dominated by the La Nina climate pattern, which is typically associated with greater rainfall.
The best small town in Texas is Round Top, where you’ll find great shopping, good eats, Insta-worthy hotels, and world-famous antique shows. Situated roughly halfway between Austin and Houston, it’s fair to say that the teeny, tiny Texas town of Round Top—just one square mile!—has perhaps an outsize reputation. No one knows this better than Amie Sikes, who, alongside sister Jolie Sikes-Smith, moved to town full-time ten years ago to run their Junk Gypsy empire, which now includes a sprawling flagship store and a spunky B&B.
Saving space in a small apartment or home is easy with these products and hacks.
A woman was arrested in Northern California on suspicion of abducting a 2-year-old boy who was inside a car that was stolen over the weekend, police said Monday. An officer found the child and the missing car Sunday about 13 hours after the child was taken and an Amber Alert was issued by the California Highway Patrol. Surveillance video implicated Luong Tammy Huynh, 29, in the boy’s abduction.
In an emotional video, a translator can be heard struggling to translate Zelensky’s message
As Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine enters its fifth day, Ukrainians abroad have been been returning home to join the fight against Russia.Driving the news: Russian forces have shelled civilian areas and prompted concerns of a humanitarian crisis. The UN Refugee agency on Monday said that 500,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled into neighboring countries since Russia's attack began.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOn Sunday,
Nearly half of the 500 million free COVID-19 tests the Biden administration recently made available to the public still have not been claimed as virus cases plummet and people feel less urgency to test. Now officials say fewer than 100,000 orders a day are coming in for the packages of four free rapid tests per household, delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. “We totally intend to sustain this market," Dr. Tom Inglesby, testing adviser to the COVID-19 response team, told The Associated Press.
Tata Group has announced the appointment of former Turkish Airlines chairman as new Air India CEO in February.
Wild moves continued for Russian companies with secondary listings on the London Stock Exchange, though the moves weren't entirely negative. Conglomerate Sistema jumped 88% and Sberbank rose 19%, while Lukoil dropped 27% and Norilsk Nickel fell 18%. The Central Bank of Russia said it will keep the stock market shut for at least one more day.
He was known as a prankster and the comic-magician’s greatest trick might have been convincing the world that he is dying.
Richard Blum, husband of California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, died Sunday after a long battle with cancer. Feinstein announced her husband's death in a statement Monday morning that said her “heart is broken today.” “My husband was my partner and best friend for more than 40 years," Feinstein said.
The killing of June Knightly sent shockwaves through a city that has seen frequent protests, and raised fears of further violence June Knightly was shot and killed during a Portland protest rally on 19 February. Photograph: Kat Knapp The shooting of a respected volunteer at a racial justice protest in Portland, Oregon, last weekend has roiled the activist community in the city, and raised fresh fears about “vigilante violence” and escalating extremism in America. Authorities on Tuesday filed mur
Family members tried to find the man but had no luck.
The ski lift was being unloaded at the time because of the high winds, the resort said.
Quieter than an electric toothbrush, this powerful massage gun packs the punch your aching muscles - ahem- knead.
Hurley says she "basically became a slug" after injuring her ankle and "my jeans were objecting violently to being done up."
An "extreme" atmospheric river is barreling into the Pacific Northwest, and with it will come the threat of flooding and avalanches.
Flood warnings are in effect as heavy rain continues to hit western Washington. Some rivers are near the flood stage and others are monitoring.
Heavy rainfall brought flooding to northwestern and west-central Washington on Monday, February 28.The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood watch from late Monday night until Wednesday afternoon, with excessive runoff affecting “rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.”The NWS warned of possible urban flooding throughout Monday night and urged travelers to avoid driving through floodwaters.This video taken by Jeff Knesebeck shows a flooded roadway in Des Moines. Credit: Jeff Knesebeck via Storyful
Nearing the end of what's usually the wettest month of the year, February's rain count has been lackluster, according to the National Weather Service.