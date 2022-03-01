Residents evacuated amid heavy flooding in Australia
Deadly floods spread down Australia's east coast Tuesday, stranding residents on rooftops and bridges and prompting authorities to order tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.
Deadly floods spread down Australia's east coast Tuesday, stranding residents on rooftops and bridges and prompting authorities to order tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.
An "extreme" atmospheric river is barreling into the Pacific Northwest, and with it will come the threat of flooding and avalanches.
Flood warnings are in effect as heavy rain continues to hit western Washington. Some rivers are near the flood stage and others are monitoring.
The convoy of truckers and others that recently left California for Washington isn't getting any support from L.A. Times readers.
Heavy rainfall brought flooding to northwestern and west-central Washington on Monday, February 28.The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood watch from late Monday night until Wednesday afternoon, with excessive runoff affecting “rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.”The NWS warned of possible urban flooding throughout Monday night and urged travelers to avoid driving through floodwaters.This video taken by Jeff Knesebeck shows a flooded roadway in Des Moines. Credit: Jeff Knesebeck via Storyful
Nearing the end of what's usually the wettest month of the year, February's rain count has been lackluster, according to the National Weather Service.
Six rivers have flood warnings issued for them, and several others have reached flood stage or are close to reaching flood stage.
At winter's end, this bird will skedaddle back to its northern Canada nesting ground.
Climate change has already changed places like Florida permanently and irreversibly — affecting coral reefs, leading to higher property values and increasing inequality for vulnerable populations in the state, according to a new global report from the world’s top scientists.
Joe Manchin has a vision of West Virginia’s path to a green economy—and it is paved with coal and gas. The Democratic senator from West Virginia is known for his financial ties to the coal industry, and for tanking the passage of Build Back Better, US president Joe Biden’s social spending and climate bill. In the opening remarks Manchin delivered at the US Department of Energy’s Hydrogen Shot Summit shortly after the act cleared the Senate in August, Manchin emphasized the role of both renewable hydrogen and fossil fuel-derived hydrogen in the projects to be developed.
Need a little pick-me-up? Say hello to the Phoenix Zoo's newest baby, a female Masai giraffe who's just two weeks old. Warning, she's super adorable.
Climate change will deliver serious blows to all parts of the world, but not all regions face the same threats. "We are all vulnerable," said University of Edinburgh researcher Peter Alexander, a lead author on Monday's report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). While the future of some countries may be dictated by melting ice or rising seas, others will contend mostly with raging wildfires and extreme heat.
The iconic off-road brand is about to reshuffle the cards in the market for electric trucks and SUVs
“Widespread avalanches large enough to bury and kill you are expected at Snoqualmie Pass on Monday.”
Significant research has shown that the COVID virus has made a successful jump into a number of animals, most important among them white-tailed deer.
While many stocks are rising and falling today due to the reports of quarterly earnings, this isn't the case with fuel cell stocks Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE). As of 10:37 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy are up 12.2%, 13.7%, and 14.3%, respectively. Futures for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, are up 4.5%, and Brent crude futures have exceeded $100 per barrel.
Chris GallagherEarth’s latest climate crisis report card is in, and the prognosis doesn’t look good.In a new report released by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Monday, 270 scientists from over 67 countries discussed the environmental challenges the planet is facing now and can expect to face in the future. Some of the 127 key risks identified in the 3,500-page report aren’t exactly shocking—including rising sea levels, sweltering temperatures and increasingly frequent n
STORY: Hundreds of people are still stuck at their homes around the northern New South Wales city of Lismore, facing its worst floods on record, amid reports of some spending the night on their rooftops.New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet described the wild weather as a "one-in-a-one thousand year event" and warned residents in the state's south to get ready to leave their homes immediately if they are asked.Perrottet said evacuation warnings could affect over 300,000 people in the state’s north and there have been 1,000 flood rescues so far.Nine people have been killed in Australia since the deluge began late last week, with floods submerging towns, roads and bridges in Queensland and New South Wales.
There could be upwards of 2-5" of rain falling in the lowlands and Cascades today through Tuesday morning.
Researchers say it is unlikely that the variant found in deer could bypass vaccines, but urge better monitoring of Covid in animals Canadian scientists found a new lineage of the Covid-19 virus in deer hunted last fall in Ontario. Photograph: Canadian Press/REX/Shutterstock Canadian researchers believe they have found the first-ever instance of a deer passing the coronavirus to a human, warning that broader surveillance of wildlife is needed to prevent further mutations from developing and sprea
STORY: Tens of thousands were ordered to evacuate as heavy rains smashed Australia's east coast on Monday (February 28) submerging towns and stranding residents on rooftops. Nine people have been killed since the downpour began last Thursday, and rescue teams were searching on Monday for at least four people reported missing.Prime Minister Scott Morrison said defense personnel would be deployed to flood-hit areas to lead both rescue and recovery operations."Everything is being done, that can be done, to support people right across south east Queensland and indeed in the even more crisis situations that we are now seeing in northern New South Wales. The flood event there is -- they're used to floods just like in Queensland, in northern New South Wales. But the floods we're seeing in Lismore, they have not seen. They have not seen them before and people who are in areas that have never been touched by floods have been overnight and that is a crisis situation."The rising waters caught people by surprise in the New South Wales city of Lismore as its near 30,000 residents were forced to leave their homes immediately."You've lived here all your life. We've lived in this house here for almost 30 years. Never seen anything like this. No, never.""I'm waiting for my parents and my mum, my brother, my dad and two dogs to come out from South Lismore."The Bureau of Meteorology warned the city's Wilsons River could reach around 14.4 meters on Monday afternoon, surpassing the last peak back in 1954.Several regions in Australia have already seen rainfall records for February broken, with some places getting more than a month's or more than a year's rain in one day.