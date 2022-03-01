Residents evacuated amid heavy flooding in Australia

Reuters Videos

STORY: Tens of thousands were ordered to evacuate as heavy rains smashed Australia's east coast on Monday (February 28) submerging towns and stranding residents on rooftops. Nine people have been killed since the downpour began last Thursday, and rescue teams were searching on Monday for at least four people reported missing.Prime Minister Scott Morrison said defense personnel would be deployed to flood-hit areas to lead both rescue and recovery operations."Everything is being done, that can be done, to support people right across south east Queensland and indeed in the even more crisis situations that we are now seeing in northern New South Wales. The flood event there is -- they're used to floods just like in Queensland, in northern New South Wales. But the floods we're seeing in Lismore, they have not seen. They have not seen them before and people who are in areas that have never been touched by floods have been overnight and that is a crisis situation."The rising waters caught people by surprise in the New South Wales city of Lismore as its near 30,000 residents were forced to leave their homes immediately."You've lived here all your life. We've lived in this house here for almost 30 years. Never seen anything like this. No, never.""I'm waiting for my parents and my mum, my brother, my dad and two dogs to come out from South Lismore."The Bureau of Meteorology warned the city's Wilsons River could reach around 14.4 meters on Monday afternoon, surpassing the last peak back in 1954.Several regions in Australia have already seen rainfall records for February broken, with some places getting more than a month's or more than a year's rain in one day.