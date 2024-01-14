Residents evacuated from Caldwell home during fire. Police suspect it was deliberately set

Caldwell detectives are investigating a Sunday morning vehicle fire.

Police officers and the Caldwell Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 1300 block of Belmont Street at 5:26 a.m., the Police Department said in a news release.

They found one car “fully engulfed” and a nearby car also on fire, the department said.

Officers woke up the residents of the home and had them evacuate until after firefighters extinguished the cars, according to police.

Detectives said they suspect the fires may have been deliberately set.

“I am deeply disturbed about why people become so scorned that they resort to lighting the property of another on fire,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the release. “We will ensure that whoever is responsible is brought to justice and removed from society.”

The Police Department said there is “no known threat to the public at this time,” as this fire appears to be an isolated incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 208-343-2677S or the non-emergency dispatch line at 208-454-7531.