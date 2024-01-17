Residents evacuated after fire breaks out at a 60-unit apartment complex in Cudahy

Residents of a 60-unit apartment complex in Cudahy are displaced following a fire Tuesday night.

“The apartment building’s condition with be evaluated today,” Cudahy Fire Chief Jeff Bloor said Wednesday morning. “However, at this time, we do not have any indication on when residents will be able to return to their apartments.”

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Jan. 16, a fire broke out at the three-story Washington Square Apartments, 4816 S. Packard Ave.

The fire was found to be in a third-floor apartment, and it had advanced into an attic space, Bloor said.

Due to the high number of evacuees, location of the fire and the bitter temperatures, support from Greenfield, Greendale and the Milwaukee Fire Bell Club were called in to join the Cudahy, St. Francis, South Milwaukee, Oak Creek and Milwaukee fire departments already on-scene.

All residents were evacuated safely, Bloor said. One resident, a 45-year-old man, was treated on-scene and taken to Aurora St. Luke’s South Shore Hospital for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Residents were initially allowed to shelter at the nearby 414 Laundry, 4776 S. Packard Ave.

The Cudahy Health Department also established temporary shelter at the Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Drive. Milwaukee County Transit provided bus transportation and about 30 residents were taken from the library to a shelter at Holler Park, 5151 S. Sixth St., with the assistance of the American Red Cross.

Bloor said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Fire at the Washington Square Apartments in Cudahy displaces residents