Residents evacuated after house fire threatens nearby apartment building

Flames engulfed a home in Hollywood overnight, and the fire nearly spread to a nearby apartment complex.

Preliminary information indicates that the blaze was reported at a house on Fountain Avenue near Gower Street just after midnight on Saturday.

Firefighters worked quickly to douse the flames, which were beginning to threaten the large apartment building adjacent to the property.

Flames from a house fire caused an adjacent apartment building to be evacuated in Hollywood on Jan. 27, 2024. (OC Hawk)

Video from the scene shows police going door to door evacuating the building’s residents, many of whom were still in their night clothes or had blankets wrapped around them.

The flames were eventually extinguished before they could spread to any neighboring structures.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

