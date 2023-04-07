Residents evacuated, roads closed for police standoff in Pantego neighborhood

Residents near Grant Place in Pantego have been evacuated while officers from multiple departments are in a standoff with an armed suspect Thursday evening, police said.

The incident started about 4:20 p.m., when Tarrant County sheriff’s deputies and Pantego police officers arrived at a house on Grant Place to serve a warrant, according to a news release from the Arlington Police Department.

As officers tried to make contact with a person inside the home, that suspect “displayed a firearm,” the release said. A short time later, a deputy fired their service weapon, but it is not believed that anyone was shot. The suspect then retreated back inside the home and the officers and deputies pulled back, police said.

“Police have reason to believe this person is a danger to themselves and others,” the release said.

The public has been advised to stay away from a designated area. The Arlington Police Department has assisted with evacuating residents or having them shelter in place.

Fire and EMS crews are on standby. Arlington police have a SWAT team on scene and said they have established communications with the barricaded person and are “attempting to resolve the situation as peacefully and quickly as possible.”

The following roads are closed, police said shortly before 8 p.m.:

Nora at Peachtree

Nora at Smith Barry

Smith Barry at Silver Leaf

Silver Leaf at Peachtree

Residents will be allowed back in their homes as soon as the situation is resolved.