Residents evacuated after winds blow roof off part of Sea Walk Suites at Hampton Beach

HAMPTON — High winds blew the roof and porch off Sea Walk Suites Monday at Hampton Beach, leading to the evacuation of all its residents.

Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno said first responders received a call reporting the porch and roof of the two-story apartment building at 26 C Street “blew off and were in the backyard.”

Hampton firefighters responded to 26 C Street after part of a roof and porch of Sea Walk Suites came apart due to the high winds at Hampton Beach on Monday, Dec. 18.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries,” Reno said, “but the building sustained significant structural damage, and all parties were evacuated.”

Reno added the town’s emergency departments responded to the apartment building to help secure it and work with residents.

Al Fleury, who owns the building, said he was in a meeting when he got a call from the Hampton Fire Department letting him know that the building had taken damage. He said the roof is “definitely gone,” and leaving it exposed to heavy rain.

“Everything’s wet,” Fleury said.

Fleury said he is putting the displaced tenants up at another property and he would take care of their rent.

“We’ll find a place for them,” Fleury said. “We’ll take care of them.”

Judy Conway, who owns Farr’s Famous Chicken across the street, described a “horrific storm” that also caused some minor damage to her eatery. She said some of the displaced people came to Farr’s while they waited for the Red Cross to appear. She said the displaced tenants were taken to Fleury’s Surf House hotel nearby.

Reno added there were numerous calls that developed during Monday’s storm, which brought heavy rains and high winds to the region that kept police, fire and building department personnel busy.

The storm surge at high tide around 3 p.m. led to minor flooding in areas where water customarily pools during heavy rains and storms.

Reporter Max Sullivan contributed to this report.

