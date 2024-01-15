Residents express concern after deadly home invasion in Arnold

A Westmoreland County homeowner shot and killed one of three men who broke into his home Friday afternoon, according to police.

“The crime and the shootings, for our young people in the area, it’s just very concerning,” said Christine Guy, who lives and works in Arnold.

It’s how many people in Arnold are feeling after the break-in and fatal shooting early Friday evening at a home in the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue.

“It’s just a time that we all have to look out for one another because we don’t know what to expect now in our neighborhoods,” Guy added.

According to the district attorney, Arnold police were called to the home for a body lying on the roadway on Cherry Alley.

That man was identified as Allen Lamont Austin Jr.

Police say Austin and two others broke into the home and confronted the homeowner – Malique Jamal Black. Black then allegedly shot Austin, and the three ran off. Austin then collapsed and died in the alley behind the home.

Guy, a lifelong resident of Arnold, said she’s always concerned about break-ins and crime.

She even pointed out that this area has a neighborhood watch. A sign is posted just outside of the home where the shooting happened.

“The concern is what’s going to happen next? How do we prevent it? What do we do as a community to prevent all these things that are going on?” Guy said.

The homeowner was arrested after the shooting. He now faces charges for receiving stolen property, illegally possessing a firearm, and other drug charges.

There’s no word on how or if those charges are connected to the shooting.

Guy said she wishes there were more things for young people to do in the area, hoping that could steer teens and young adults away from criminal activity.

“God bless our neighborhood, and just pray for everyone,” she said.

Black is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison without bond. He’s due in court on Jan. 25.

