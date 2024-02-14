Residents express concerns about crime

Feb. 14—HIGH POINT — Residents of northwest High Point neighborhoods expressed concerns about criminal activity to police and city leaders during a meeting Monday night prompted by the recent homicide at the InTown Suites hotel.

The meeting at the Oakview Recreation Center gave residents the opportunity to seek solutions and approaches to lessen activities such as loitering, aggressive panhandling and prostitution.

The reason for the meeting was called after Kevin Blackwell Jr., 32, of Reidsville, was fatally stabbed in the parking lot of InTown Suites on N. Main Street, which borders the neighborhood, early in the morning of Jan. 20. Refugio Z. Moralles, 34, of High Point, was arrested at the hotel and charged with first-degree murder.

There have been a little more than 1,000 calls to police about InTown Suites since Jan. 1, 2022.

Interim Police Chief Curtis Cheeks III said the stabbing was an "incident between two individuals" and reiterated a previous statement by police that the public wasn't at risk from it.

Police have been in regular communication with hotel ownership and management, and they have been supportive of the law enforcement effort, Cheeks told the audience.

Many residents said part of the issue is that InTown Suites is an extended-stay hotel, which can lead to chronic problems with criminal activities.

One resident asked why police can't make more arrests. Other residents said there should be more concentration on deterring crime at night.

Councilman Patrick Harman told the audience that a long-term solution would involve addressing homelessness and reducing people caught up in dire financial circumstances.

One resident suggested that InTown Suites provide guests with information about community resources and transportation options to steady their lives.

The meeting drew about 50 people, a mix of residents and city leaders and staff, including several High Point City Council members.

"It's good to see this room fill up with so many concerned," said Jim Bronnert, president of the Oakview Citizens Council and organizer of the meeting.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul