Residents find fatally shot man at 36th, Agnes in Kansas City on Monday afternoon: Police

A man died of gunshot wounds in the hospital Monday after area residents reported finding him unresponsive near 36th Street and Agnes Avenue in Kansas City’s Oak Park neighborhood, according to police.

Sgt. Jake Becchina, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, said officers were dispatched around 4 p.m. to the 3600 block of Agnes. Arriving officers were told that minutes earlier a gunshot victim had been loaded into a car and driven away from the area, Becchina said.

The occupants of that car came into contact with police a few blocks north at 31st Street and Prospect Avenue. One gunshot victim was removed from that vehicle and taken to the hospital by ambulance, Becchina said.

On Monday evening, police learned the gunshot victim had died.

Detectives and crime scene personnel were working to determine the surrounding circumstances and collect evidence on Monday.

As of Monday evening, Becchina said the area where officers were first dispatched was not believed to be the location where the shooting happened. Investigators were still trying to determine where the shooting exactly took place, Becchina said.

Police had no suspect information Monday evening.

The killing marked the fifth homicide in the city since the start of Memorial Day weekend.

Kansas City has seen 73 homicides so far in 2023, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city had its second-deadliest in history with 171 recorded homicides.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.