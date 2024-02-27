Residents say Foster Park situation is not ideal

Feb. 27—Several people who live near Foster Park and First Christian Church in Clarkston asked the city council for help Monday night.

Homeless people camping at the park and church are stealing, cussing, fighting and causing problems near a school and residential areas at Diagonal and 10th streets, according to the neighbors.

Brent and Eva Ahern, who are retired, said they're tired of the destruction and constant disruptions near their home. People have peeked in their windows, been on their deck and destroyed city property, they said.

Following the closure of the homeless camp near Walmart, Foster Park is one of the few places where homeless people are legally allowed to camp at night. First Christian Church, which is next to the park, has also become a gathering spot for the unhoused.

Adrian Grainger, who lives in the neighborhood, said he's constantly having to chase people off his property, and the problems are getting worse every day. Homeless folks are openly using drugs and discarding needles, he said, and it's only a matter of time before a student at nearby Holy Family School could be affected.

"I'm not about kicking people when they're down," Grainger told the council, but homeowners in that area didn't sign up for this. He and other residents are having to call the Clarkston police on a daily basis, and they don't want to burden the city.

The police chief met with the Aherns and Grainger after the meeting to discuss the situation. Mayor Monika Lawrence said their concerns also would be discussed at the committee level.

During council comments, Councilor David Vinton offered his sympathy to the homeowners. First Christian Church is "creating a mess of things," he said.

"I feel for you guys living by Foster Park," Vinton said. "It's a pickle ... and it absolutely sucks. If there was a way to snap my fingers and send them to Seattle, I would."

Jack Worle, of the Clarkston Heights, suggested using the old jail as a future shelter facility. The new Asotin County Jail will be completed by the end of the year, and the current building on Fifth Street could be a short-term solution, he said.

"The old jail option gives Quality Behavioral Health an opportunity to establish a base of operation," Worle said. "It allows a temporary bed space and onsite support from available support groups, all of which can be accomplished at no cost to the city."

The proximity to the Clarkston Police Department is a major advantage, Worle said, and could serve as an incentive to prevent drug abuse issues. "It would also provide a safe and secure place for people who actually want help."

Police Chief Joel Hastings said a homeless task force subcommittee is meeting with the executive director of the Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless this week to get more information on possible solutions.

Walla Walla has had success with transitional housing, which may be an option for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, he said.

In other city business, the council unanimously approved a zone text amendment that clears the way for Catholic Charities to build affordable family housing at 1000 Port Drive.

The fully funded project is expected to provide about 72 units, counseling, support and other services to families who qualify for the apartments. The zone was changed from port commercial to high density residential at the request of Horizon Housing Alliance.

The change was not discussed Monday night, prior to the vote. It was introduced to the city a year ago and hit several snags before a memorandum of agreement was reached.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com. You can follow her on X @newsfromkerri.