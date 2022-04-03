Residents hear 'loud bang'; hours later, police confirm a body in a car submerged in Lee pond

Police respond to the area of 295 Wadleigh Falls Road in Lee, where a car had gone off the road and was submerged in water Sunday April 3, 2022.

LEE — Police were investigating as they waited for a dive team to pull a car with a body inside from a pond at 295 Wadleigh Falls Road Sunday morning.

The car had been submerged for several hours, according to Lee police Sgt. Donald Laliberte. He confirmed there was a body inside the car.

Laliberte said residents in the area reported hearing a "loud bang" about 3:15 a.m.

"Neighbors looked out and didn't see anything, didn't think anything of it," Laliberte said. "This morning, those same people came out and saw a vehicle in the pond, so it had to be what they heard last night. Right now we're trying to figure out who that person is."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

