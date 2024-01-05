Residents hear more, weigh-in about proposed $11.8M in projects during open house

Jan. 5—During what was an already busy night at Albert Lea City Arena, city staff hosted an open house Thursday to provide more information to residents about a series of proposed long-term maintenance and energy-saving projects the city is considering for its recreational facilities.

The $11.8 million in projects includes work at the arena, city pool and Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, as well as adding restrooms near the splash pad.

After taking into account $2.4 million available in federal funding for energy-saving projects, the remaining cost would be about $9.3 million.

Cathy Malakowsky, director of engagement and enrichment for the city of Albert Lea, said the council will soon need to make its final decision about the projects because some parts will need to be ordered now if the city wants installation to happen in the summer.

Malakowsky said recreation is one of the top reasons why people live in the city, and the city wants to make sure it can sustain its facilities for the long-term.

She said because the city has maintained its facilities well thus far, it is able to do these maintenance projects instead of having to start over completely. To do that would be about $45 million.

Costs for each individual facility were as follows:

* City Arena: $9.9 million, including repairing support beams, replacing the floor on the Colstrup rink due to heaving, replacing two separate refrigeration systems for both rinks with one system, replacing lighting with LED lights, installing an e-ceiling in the Colstrum arena, expanding the lobby to improve security and access and adding a family bathroom and walk-up service counter for the Recreation Office.

Malakowsky said she thought it would be a catastrophe for the city's hockey teams if the city had only one sheet of ice, instead of the two. That would mean less practice time for the area teams, and the city would not be able to accommodate Waldorf College, either.

She said the arena brought in 49,000 unique visitors in the last 12 months, as tracked by cell phone data, and she noted all the people that hockey tournaments brought into town, who in turn spent money at hotels, restaurants and other businesses.

The arena was built in 1967, and the second sheet of ice opened in 1999.

* Pool: $1.2 million

At the city pool, work would include replacing boilers, water heaters and electrical systems and replacing lighting with LEDs. It would also include some remodeling of the current bath house into a more family friendly area.

The pool opened in 1975 and was rebuilt with new features, including a water slide, in 1998.

* Marion Ross Performing Arts Center: $360,000

Projects at the theater would include replacing the front doors to make them ADA-accessible, replacing the front windows due to seal breaking, installing LED lighting and adding automation for the HVAC system.

* Restrooms near splash pad: $250,000

Malakowsky said the restrooms could be built west of the splash pad near Washington Avenue.

She said there are at least 48 events held downtown each year, not including the farmers market.

The structure could be modeled after the pavilion at Pioneer Park but have one side with the bathrooms and one side for storage.

The city has worked with Anoka-based company Apex since last spring to review the needs of each facility.

Malakowsky said city staff and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board each narrowed down a much larger list of possible projects.

After the presentation, staff offered tours for people interested in the arena.

Josh Weber, a parent of two hockey players, said after listening to the presentation that he thought the projects were needed. He was worried what would happen if the city did not have its second sheet of ice.

"I'm all for anything to better the community," Weber said.

Residents are asked to provide feedback to Albert Lea Mayor Rich Murray or their city councilor about the proposed work.

There is also an online survey about the facility enhancements at http://tinyurl.com/mw938jtk.

