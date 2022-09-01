Residents hold teen suspect following armed robbery attempt and gun shot in Akron

A 16-year-old armed with a gun was arrested Wednesday night in Akron and charged with aggravated robbery after he was wrestled to the ground by people and held there until police arrived.

Police said the teen brandished a handgun while attempting to rob a 49-year-old man sitting in a car in the 1000 block of Rosyln Avenue in the city's West Akron neighborhood. The man wrestled the gun away from the teen and with the help of other residents, held the teen until police arrived, police said. Police were called to the scene at 9:20 a.m.

During the struggle, the gun was fired and a bullet hit a nearby home, Akron police said. No one was reported injured.

Police said the teen was arrested without incident. He was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated menacing, carrying a concealed weapon, assault, and discharging a firearm.

