Residents invited to discuss social, economic and other issues with officials in Leechburg

Sep. 6—"Let's talk."

That's the message from Leechburg-area clergy and officials as they prepare to host an inaugural town hall meeting Sept. 27 at the Marconi Club in Leechburg.

The meeting is presented by the Leechburg Ministerial Association, which comprises several Leechburg and Gilpin churches.

Participants will include government officials, school district representatives and church officials.

Interim Pastor Sue Washburn of Cross Roads Community Presbyterian Church organized the event.

"As an interim pastor, one of the things I'm called to do is to help the church see what's happening in the community so they can better serve the community," Washburn said. "Since covid, there have been so many changes, we have to evaluate or figure out if what we're doing is working. We want to hear from as many community leaders as possible about the good things that are happening as well as the challenges."

The two-hour town hall is open to the public. Registration is not required but is encouraged.

Washburn said the goal of the town hall is to help the churches follow Jesus' example of doing things for the people around him such as feeding the hungry, healing the sick and helping the poor.

"We want to know what the challenges are in our community so that we can respond," Washburn said. "But we also seek to give people a way to connect to God through meaningful worship and study. Learning about the community can help us do that better."

Leechburg Councilwoman Doreen Smeal described the town hall as an amazing event for all residents.

"This is an opportunity to find out what the real needs are for Leechburg," Smeal said. "The panel will be there to offer some solutions, and, hopefully, the questions asked by the audience will help the town know what we can do to help."

Confirmed Leechburg panel participants include Leechburg Area Superintendent Tiffany Nix, volunteer fire department Chief John Albert Foster, Mayor Tony Roppolo, police Chief Jason Schaeffer and Laurie Johns, executive director of Havin and the Leechburg Food Bank.

"Leechburg is a community filled with some amazing people. I hope the event brings together folks who may not have conversations with each other," Washburn said. "So often, as leaders, we get caught up in our own area of expertise that we miss opportunities for collaboration."

Topics of discussion may include senior citizen issues, poverty, domestic violence, depression, education, social service issues, substance abuse disorders, local demographics and challenges facing volunteer institutions.

Nix will present virtually from Leechburg Area High School because she has a school board meeting to attend in addition to participating on the panel.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joyce by email at jhanz@triblive.com or via Twitter .