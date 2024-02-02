Residents invited to shape Bartlesville’s future through updated comprehensive plan

The City of Bartlesville is actively inviting community participation in the development of its new comprehensive plan named "Endeavor 2045."

This initiative was highlighted as a key focus in the recently completed "Bartlesville NEXT Strategic Plan."

Larry Curtis, Community Development Director, emphasized the significance of the plan for Bartlesville's future.

“Endeavor 2045 will serve as the city’s guide for how we grow, progress and prosper together for the next 20-plus years,” Curtis said. “The policies created through this planning process will guide both short-term and long-term decision making by elected officials and staff and shape guidelines for residents, businesses and other stakeholders.”

The plan will address various aspects, such as the designation, nature, and scale of land utilization, urban infrastructure like streets, parks, water and sewer systems, drainage, as well as other public amenities. It aims to manage growth effectively while improving the quality of life in Bartlesville.

“Comprehensive plans are required for communities by Oklahoma law,” Curtis said. “They provide the legal foundation for decisions on providing public infrastructure and services and managing the city’s land use and development patterns.”

To facilitate public engagement, the city has launched a dedicated website and survey.

The website, available at http://endeavor2045.halff.com, offers detailed information on the planning process, interactive maps and other resources.

Residents can voice their opinions on crucial issues like land use, housing, employment and transportation by participating in the community survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Endeavor2045.

“We encourage community participation in this vital endeavor that will generate the legacy that we leave for our children and grandchildren in 2045,” Curtis said.

'Endeavor 2045' is set to replace the city's current comprehensive plan, adopted in 1999. The adoption of the new plan is expected this fall.

For further information, contact Greg Collins, Special Projects Manager, at 918-338-4241 or email gscollins@cityofbartlesville.org.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Bartlesville seeks public input on growth plan. Here's how to weigh in