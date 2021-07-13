Residents of Kosovo villages sickened; water tests underway

·1 min read

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The mayor of a municipality in western Kosovo declared a state of emergency Tuesday after hundreds of residents experienced vomiting and diarrhea in recent days.

More than 1,500 residents of Decan have sought emergency medical assistance since Saturday and reported fearing they were poisoned by something in the local water supply, according to Selmon Berisha, the municipality's health director.

Kosovo media reported two deaths possibly linked to whatever caused the sickening of residents from six Decan villages. Health Minister Arben Vitia said the deaths were unrelated.

Initial tests have not revealed any problems with the municipal water supply, according to the State Institute of Public Health. Conducting further bacteriological tests will require more time, the institute said.

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani has asked for an investigation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. health official says COVID-19 boosters could risk more serious side effects

    (Reuters) -The United States is reviewing the need for a third COVID-19 booster shot among residents who have already been vaccinated but needs to see more data to know if additional shots could raise people's risk of serious side effects, a U.S. health official said Tuesday. The official said the second dose for two-shot COVID-19 vaccine regimens was associated with higher rates of side effects, suggesting a third dose could potentially come with even greater risks. "We're keenly interested in knowing whether or not a third dose may be associated with any higher risk of adverse reactions, particularly some of those more severe - although very rare - side effects," said Jay Butler, deputy director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a media briefing.

  • Victim's negligence cited as defense in youth abuse case

    Attorneys for New Hampshire's state-run youth detention center are suggesting that a man who claims he was physically and sexually assaulted by multiple counselors as a teen was partially responsible for at least some of the alleged abuse. David Meehan sued the Sununu Youth Services Center, the agencies overseeing it and half a dozen former employees in January 2020 alleging that he endured near daily beatings and rapes in the late 1990s at what was then called the Youth Development Center. More than 300 men and women later came forward with similar allegations spanning six decades, but a judge dismissed their class action lawsuit in May, and their attorney is now preparing hundreds of individual lawsuits like Meehan’s.

  • At least 8 killed in hotel collapse in China

    Authorities say at least eight people have died and nine remained missing in a hotel collapse in Suzhou city in eastern China.

  • Model, retired teacher among the latest Surfside collapse victims. Death toll reaches 94.

    Nine more victims who were pulled from the rubble of the Surfside Champlain Towers South building collapse were named by police on Monday.

  • Florida condo collapse victims are becoming more difficult for search crews to identify, mayor says

    The death toll in the disaster has risen to 94, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced.

  • Surfside building collapse latest: Death toll rises to 94

    The death toll of the devastating partial collapse of a 12-story residential building in Surfside, Florida last month rose to 94, officials announced Monday. The recovery effort entered its 19th day on Monday and officials said 84 victims are now identified, 222 people are accounted for, and 22 are potentially unaccounted for. Mayor Miami-Dade Daniella Cava also spoke about the weather's impact on the recovery mission during a news conference Monday.

  • Deadly China Hotel Collapse: Rescuers Search for Survivors

    Rescue crews dug through rubble to find survivors after a hotel in Suzhou, China, collapsed, killing at least eight people. The city government said it mobilized about 600 people for the operation. Photo: AFP/Getty Images

  • Surfside death toll rises to 94

    The death toll from the June 24 collapse of the Surfside, Fla., condominium has climbed to 94, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a briefing Monday morning.The big picture: The search and rescue mission transitioned to a recovery mission last Wednesday. Of the victims, at least 83 have been identified and 80 next-of-kin notifications have been made, Levine Cava said.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free22 people remain pot

  • Bay of Pigs veteran among victims of Miami condo collapse as toll rises to 94

    • Juan Mora, 80, died with his wife and son in the Surfside disaster• Mora took part in the abortive 1961 invasion of Cuba A memorial wall for the victims of the Champlain Towers South building collapse in Surfside, Florida, displays a photo of Juan Mora Sr and his wife, Ana Mora. Photograph: Gerald Herbert/AP As workers continue to search the rubble of the collapsed condo building in Surfside, Florida, stories of the extraordinary lives of victims are starting to emerge, among them a Cuban exil

  • Search in Florida condo collapse to take weeks; death toll reaches 90

    Authorities searching for victims of a deadly collapse in Florida said Sunday they hope to conclude their painstaking work in the coming weeks as a team of first responders from Israel departed the site.

  • Identifying remains arduous as Florida condo collapse death toll rises to 94

    Due to the passage of time, recovery workers are leaning more heavily on the medical examiner's office to identify recovered bodies, an undertaking that is "very methodical" and takes time, Levine Cava said at a briefing. "The process of making identifications has become more difficult as time goes on, and the recovery at this point is yielding human remains," Levine Cava said. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said security is being tightened at the site due to the importance of the location to families who lost loved ones.

  • Two firefighters dead after plane crash in Arizona

    Two firefighters are dead after a plane they were in to respond to wildfires crashed at around noon on Saturday in Mohave County, Arizona, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

  • Florida condominium collapse death toll reaches 94

    The search continues at the site of the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida. At least 94 people are dead and some 22 people are still missing. (July 12)

  • Cat Missing in Surfside Condo Collapse Found Alive, Reunited with Grieving Family

    “A bright spot for our whole community in the midst of this terrible tragedy.”

  • Death toll in Surfside collapse reaches 94

    The death toll in the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse has climbed to 94. More than 20 people are still missing.

  • Rivers rise: KCQ looks back at the devastation of the 1951 Flood

    Locals joked about building arks, because in some areas it had literally rained for 40 days and 40 nights.

  • Police identify 10 more victims in Surfside condo collapse. Death toll has reached 90

    Miami-Dade Police on Sunday released the names of 10 more people whose bodies have been pulled from the rubble of the Surfside building collapse.

  • Death toll rises to 90 in Surfside condo collapse

    Officials in Surfside, Florida, gave an update on recovery efforts at the ruins of the collapsed condo building. The confirmed death toll rose to 90 and 31 others are still unaccounted for.

  • China hotel collapse: Eight dead and others still missing after building comes down in Suzhou

    More than 600 people and at least 120 vehicles have been mobilised for the search and rescue operation

  • At least 36 killed as COVID-19 isolation ward catches fire in Iraq

    It is the second such fire in three months, after a deadly fire at a Baghdad hospital in April killed 82 people.