The ViewThe hottest topic in the country was also the number one “Hot Topic” on The View Monday morning. But not all of the co-hosts agreed about how much blame Will Smith deserved for smacking comedian Chris Rock in the face on live television during the Oscars.Moderator Whoopi Goldberg, a former Oscar winner and host, reserved her judgment on the incident until the end of the show’s opening segment, ceding the stage to her co-hosts, including Joy Behar, whose first reaction was, “Comedians are