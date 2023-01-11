Residents lose home in Ventura County flooding
Two Ventura County residents lost their home when flood waters swept through their trailer park. (Jan 10)
Eighteen people were rescued as floodwaters tore through a homeless encampment in Ventura County, southern California, on Monday, January 9, amid severe flooding in the area, fire officials said.The camp was situated by the Ventura River at Peking Street, according to the Ventura County Fire Department (VCFD).“Seven people were rescued using a ladder, seven by air, and four walked out,” the department said. One person required medical attention for minor injuries, they added.Footage posted by VCFD shows crews using a ladder, an inflatable boat, and a helicopter during the rescues along the riverbed. Credit: Ventura County Fire Department via Storyful
Heavy flooding has triggered the closure of Gene Autry Trail at the wash and another where Vista Chino Road crosses the wash.
At least 18 people were rescued after heavy rain flooded much of Ventura County.
There were at least 18 swift water rescues in the Ventura River Monday, after heavy rains and winds walloped the area.
The fire department came up with a “plan to rescue the trio, as they were surrounded by water flowing through the riverbed,” police said.
An atmospheric river caused a massive sinkhole in Chatsworth, California, swallowing multiple cars and people having to be rescued.
The rural town is among numerous communities hit hard by days of relentless rain and flooding from the California storms.
The California Highway Patrol had no estimates on when the road might reopen.
(Bloomberg) -- For all the torrential rains soaking California, it’s not enough to end the drought that has dogged the state for years.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorStocks Bounce Back With Brewing Optimism Over CPI: Markets WrapThe most optimistic case i
Destructive storms will "rearrange the whole coastline" in battered Santa Cruz County