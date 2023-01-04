Residents of Luhansk Oblast mobilised by Russian invaders are preparing to surrender

Residents of the occupied Luhansk Oblast mobilised by the Russians plan to surrender if the Armed Forces of Ukraine break through the defence lines of Russian invaders; Oleksiy Gromov, Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Brigadier General, stated this at Military Media Center.

Source: Military Media Center

Quote from Gromov: "If the Ukrainian defence forces break through the defensive lines of the Russian occupation forces on the Svatove-Kreminna line and, accordingly, the transfer of hostilities closer to the city of Luhansk, a significant part of the military units of the 2nd Army Corps, especially from among those mobilised in the temporarily occupied territories, plans to surrender."

Previously: On 3 January, Serhii Haidai, the Head of Luhansk blast Military Administration, reported that the Kreminna-Svatove highway was under fire control of the Ukrainian defenders, and now the logistics of Russian invaders became much more complicated. According to him, the Russians are on the verge of a nervous breakdown, because they are repressing the local population of the occupied territories, andsucpecting people of collaboration with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

