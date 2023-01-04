Residents of Luhansk Oblast mobilised by Russian invaders are preparing to surrender

8
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Residents of the occupied Luhansk Oblast mobilised by the Russians plan to surrender if the Armed Forces of Ukraine break through the defence lines of Russian invaders; Oleksiy Gromov, Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Brigadier General, stated this at Military Media Center.

Source: Military Media Center

Quote from Gromov: "If the Ukrainian defence forces break through the defensive lines of the Russian occupation forces on the Svatove-Kreminna line and, accordingly, the transfer of hostilities closer to the city of Luhansk, a significant part of the military units of the 2nd Army Corps, especially from among those mobilised in the temporarily occupied territories, plans to surrender."

Previously: On 3 January, Serhii Haidai, the Head of Luhansk blast Military Administration, reported that the Kreminna-Svatove highway was under fire control of the Ukrainian defenders, and now the logistics of Russian invaders became much more complicated. According to him, the Russians are on the verge of a nervous breakdown, because they are repressing the local population of the occupied territories, andsucpecting people of collaboration with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Kreminna-Svatove highway under fire control of Armed Forces of Ukraine

    Serhiy Haidai, the head of Luhansk Oblast, has said that the Kreminna-Svatove highway is under the fire control of the Ukrainian Defenders and now the logistics of the Russian invaders have become much more complicated.

  • Occupiers target reprisals against 30 people suspected of cooperation with Ukrainian Armed Forces in Luhansk Oblast

    The Russian invaders have targeted reprisals against 30 residents of the settlement of Polovynkyne, Luhansk Oblast, who have been accused of working for the Defence Forces of Ukraine. Source: National Resistance Center Quote: "The enemy has blocked the settlement of Polovynkyne in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast for 'filtration measures'.

  • Russian authorities wanted to send soldiers who survived in Makiivka to offensive

    The Russian authorities have not yet compiled lists of the wounded and killed in the attack on the deployment base of the mobilised Russian servicemen in Makiivka, Donetsk Oblast. At the same time, they want to get rid of the survivors, and even tried sending them to the front lines.

  • Russians transfer new military units to north of Crimea

    Ukraine's Defence Intelligence states that the Russian invaders are transferring new military units to the north of occupied Crimea in order to keep the land corridor to the occupied Ukrainian peninsula, among other reasons.

  • With the world looking away, Russia quietly took control over Belarus

    Talks of dictator Alexander Lukashenko's Belarus becoming Russia's vassal gained ground in 2020 when the regime violently crushed all forms of descent, with Moscow's full backing.

  • Russian loses 260 servicemen in Zaporizhzhia

    The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed that Russian occupiers had been successfully attacked in the vicinity of 5 settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with the Russians losing up to 260 soldiers killed and wounded.

  • The West Must Stop Playing Erdogan's Dangerous Game

    Since the Russian invasion Turkey's president Erdogan has played a dangerous game between NATO and Russia, writes Enes Kanter Freedom

  • Ukraine Plant Must Be Seized From Russia, Nuclear Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine must seize Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant back from Russia by force as efforts to establish a security zone around it evaporate, Kyiv’s top nuclear official said. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling USPetro Kotin, the president of Ukraine’

  • Russia blames strike on soldiers' mobile phone use

    STORY: Russia's defense ministry said on Wednesday (January 4) that a deadly Ukrainian missile strike killed 89 servicemen, raising the reported death toll from 63. Lieutenant General Sergei Sevryukov blamed mobile phone use by its soldiers for the incident. "At the present time, a commission is working to investigate the circumstances of the incident. But it is already obvious that the main reason for what happened was the switching on and mass use by personnel - contrary to the ban in place - of mobile phones in a strike zone accessible to enemy weapons. This factor allowed the enemy to track and determine the coordinates of the soldiers' location for a missile strike."The New Year's Eve strike in Makiivka is the deadliest single incident Moscow has acknowledged since the start of the war.The defense ministry said four Ukrainian rockets hit a temporary Russian barracks in a vocational college in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine initially said hundreds of Russians were killed. It has since avoided giving details.The attack has angered pro-war Russian commentators, who are increasingly vocal about what they see as a half-hearted and incompetent campaign in Ukraine. Criticism has been directed at military commanders rather than Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has not commented publicly on the attack, which has dealt a further blow after major battlefield retreats in recent months. Russia has effectively shut down all direct opposition to the war, with open criticism banned by severe media rules. But it has given comparatively free rein to pro-war nationalist bloggers, many with hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who rarely comments on specific Ukrainian military strikes, made no mention of the attack in a video address on Tuesday.He instead said that Russia was set to launch a major offensive. Kyiv has been saying for weeks that Russia plans to order another mass conscription drive. In the latest sign that the Kremlin may be considering such a move, a little known group claiming to represent widows of Russian soldiers released a call for Putin to order a large-scale mobilization of millions of men.Putin said last month that there was no need for an additional mobilization after he ordered what he cast as a "partial mobilization" on September 21.

  • China-Taiwan: Concern at repair of Taiwanese military device in China

    Taiwan's missile developer said it did not believe there had been any leak of information.

  • Southwest's ex-CEO turned the airline into a 'cult' that couldn't recover from its 'meltdowns', says pilots' union official

    Captain Tom Nekouei said in a scathing open letter that Gary Kelly prioritized shareholder returns over investing in technology to modernize operations.

  • Putin sends off frigate with hypersonic cruise missile

    STORY: In a video conference with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Igor Krokhmal, commander of the frigate named "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov," Putin said the ship was armed with Zircon hypersonic weapons, which he said had "no equivalent" in any other country.Shoigu said the Gorshkov would sail to the Atlantic and Indian oceans and to the Mediterranean Sea.

  • Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov urges Russians not to fear death, claiming life is "highly overrated"

    Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has called on Russians not to be afraid of death, saying that "life is highly overrated" and death is inevitable anyway. Source: Solovyov on his programme on Rossiya 1 [a Russian state-owned television channel - ed.

  • Prince Harry's friend and group of ex-military personnel intercepted by police en route to Libya

    A group of British ex-military personnel led by Jack Mann, one of Prince Harry’s closest friends, was intercepted by police while trying to board a plane to Libya last month, it has emerged.

  • Russia deploys 5 warships to Black and Azov seas Ukraines Navy

    The Military Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine say that Russia has three warships on combat duty in the Black Sea, and two ships in the Sea of Azov. Source: Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Details: According to the Ukrainian army, as of 4 January 2023: there are 3 Russian ships on combat duty in the Black Sea; Russians continue to control sea communications, keeping 2 ships on combat duty in the Azov Sea; there are 9 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including 5 carri

  • Ukraine Sees Signs of Russia Shifting Front-Line Firepower Away From Bakhmut

    Russian troops have tempered their assault on the city, Ukrainian commanders say, as stiff resistance forces Russian units to shift some of their firepower to surrounding areas.

  • Russian invader repeats rumours about full mobilisation in Russia in new intercepted call

    In a phone call that was recently recorded by Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, a Russian soldier says there are rumours of a full mobilisation in Russia and describes the Russian command instructing troops to "attack" with minimal forces.

  • Russians marching over corpses: Ukrainian Army Commander-in-Chief reports on situation at front

    Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spoke with Mark Milley, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, on the phone for the first time this year on 3 January 2023, and reported on the situation at the front.

  • California man intentionally drove Tesla off cliff with another adult, 2 kids in car: authorities

    A California man is facing attempted murder and child abuse charges after authorities said he intentionally drove himself and three others off 'Devil's Slide' cliff in a Tesla.

  • 3 Reasons Why You Should Absolutely Not Take Out a Long Car Loan

    Here are a few key reasons why a long car loan is bad news. Being underwater on your car loan could be a huge problem. The longer the term on your car loan, the longer the period of time when you will be stuck paying interest.