Residents of New Mexico town prepare to evacuate amid wildfire

FILE PHOTO - Smoke drifts from the Tunnel Fire north of Flagstaff
Andrew Hay
·2 min read

By Andrew Hay

TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) -Thousands of residents of a historic Old West town in New Mexico were told to prepare for possible evacuation on Sunday as fierce winds drove the largest active U.S. wildfire through drought-parched forests.

People in the west of Las Vegas, New Mexico packed bags and kept family members close after the fire burned within 5 miles (8 km) of their homes near interstate highway 25, according to local officials and fire authorities.

Crews bulldozed firebreaks to the west and north of the city of 14,000 to protect ranches, rural houses and the United World College in the village of Montezuma, fire official Todd Abel told a briefing.

The Calf Canyon fire has so far burned 104,000 acres (42,100 hectares), an area nearly the size of Albuquerque, and is the largest of a dozen Southwest blazes that scientists have said are more widespread and arriving earlier this year due to climate change.

"We're just gritting our teeth, there's going to be thousands of people affected," said San Miguel County Deputy Manager Jesus Romero as ash swirled around his home in south Las Vegas.

Asked if the entire city would be told to evacuate, Romero said that could happen on Monday when winds are expected to shift and blow into the east.

About 20 miles (32 km) north, crews fought to stop the blaze from burning homes near the village of Ledoux or moving further north into the Mora valley with other communities dating to Spanish colonial times, Abel said.

Burning since April 6 around 30 miles (48 km) east of Santa Fe, the fire has destroyed more than 300 properties and forced the evacuation of dozens of villages and settlements in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

U.S. wildfires have burned more than twice as much land this year as in the same period of 2021, and about 70% more than the 10-year average, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

(Reporting by Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Will Dunham)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kansas tornado generated 165 mph winds as it destroyed homes

    The tornado that damaged more than more than 1,000 buildings in south-central Kansas generated winds up to 165 mph and carved a path of destruction nearly 13 miles long. The National Weather Service said the tornado that caused extensive damage Friday mostly in the Wichita suburb of Andover and injured several people rated an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale it uses to assess tornadoes. The Weather Service said the tornado was on the ground for 21 minutes Friday evening.

  • Amazon to get hearing that could overturn NY union vote, labor board official says

    Amazon.com Inc's objections to a landmark union election at a company warehouse in New York City justify a hearing that could overturn the result, a U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) official said. The online retailer has accused the NLRB's Brooklyn office of appearing to support the union drive and alleged that labor organizers intimidated workers to vote in their favor. Citing the Brooklyn office's conduct, Amazon last month secured the case's transfer to the NLRB's Phoenix-based region.

  • BLM implements fire restrictions across northern New Mexico, including San Juan County

    With drought conditions prevailing across most of New Mexico and San Juan County, government agencies are moving to implement fire restrictions.

  • Breathing wildfire smoke can affect the brain and sperm, as well as the lungs

    A runner wears a respirator on a smoky day in Portland, Oregon, in 2020. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty ImagesWildfires burning in the western U.S. are sending smoke into communities far from the fires themselves, creating hazardous air for days or weeks at a time. A lot of people are wondering: What does breathing all that smoke do to our bodies? Wildfire smoke is a mix of chemicals and tiny particles that are small enough to evade the body’s defenses and directly affect the lungs. But the damage may

  • Cubans take to streets on Worker's Day for first time in three years

    Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and former revolutionary leader Raul Castro, wearing a white mask and dressed in hallmark military fatigues, oversaw the rallies from a stage overlooking Havana's "Plaza de la Revolucion." The marches, held each year across the Communist-run country prior to the pandemic, are rife with symbolism, a celebration of the 63-year-old Cuban revolution, but also, a government-led rebuke of the Cold War-era embargo imposed on the island by the United States.

  • Large portion of suburban Chicago is back to ‘medium’ COVID-19 risk; city expected to follow

    The risk of contracting COVID-19 in suburban Cook County and other parts of the Chicago area has jumped to the “medium” level under the latest national guidelines, officials announced Friday. As of Thursday, suburban Cook County recorded more than 200 positive cases per 100,000 residents, tipping that region into the next level of coronavirus transmission under the Centers for Disease Control ...

  • Bulldozers, aircraft used to fight fire near New Mexico city

    Over 1,000 firefighters backed by bulldozers and aircraft battled the largest active wildfire in the U.S. on Saturday after strong winds pushed it across some containment lines and closer to a small city in northern New Mexico. Mapping imagery indicated the fire that has burned at least 166 homes grew in size from 103 square miles (266 square kilometers) Friday to 152 square miles (393 square kilometers) by early Saturday, officials said. Ash carried 7 miles (11 kilometers) through the air fell on Las Vegas, population about 13,000, and firefighters were trying to prevent the blaze from getting closer, said Mike Johnson, a spokesperson with the fire management team.

  • Northeast Kansas tornadoes remained on ground for miles on Friday, weather service says

    Information was shared Saturday evening about two small tornadoes that struck late Friday in north-central and northeast Kansas.

  • Chernihiv residents clear debris of destroyed homes

    STORY: In the city of Chernihiv, residents began clearing debris from their homes in a bid to rebuild their lives after suffering from heavy Russian military activity.Houses and structures in the city, around 100 miles northeast of Kyiv, were destroyed from heavy shelling.The was before Russian forces sharply scaled back their military activity in the area in late March.Residents are now slowly starting to think about rebuilding.For 77-year old Anna Selivon, this will be an uphill journey. She has no family left, except a grandchild that pays her visits. The roof of her small home was entirely destroyed by air strikes and she is now slowly clearing her home one small trolley at a time."I was sitting there, I jumped out, there's nothing, everything is on fire, the ladder, it's no good.""One woman said - You are a strong woman, you can overcome this. But I can't, I can't overcome this, you have to be strong when you're alone."Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm and "de-Nazify" Ukraine. Ukraine and its western allies call that a baseless pretext for a war of aggression.

  • Instant analysis of Vikings trading up to draft Andrew Booth Jr.

    The Vikings finally get help at cornerback

  • Biden returns to White House Correspondents Dinner -- here are the pitfalls of presidential humor

    Washington D.C.'s annual tradition of hosting a party with celebrities, journalists and politicians returns Saturday after taking a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the dynamics of mixing humor and politics haven't changed.

  • Pope: "Doctor told me not to walk"

    STORY: "I will meet you but there is a problem", the 85-year-old pontiff told the faithful gathered in the Paul VI audience hall. "This leg is not good, it doesn't work and the doctor has told me not to walk, I would like to go and greet the faithful but this time I have to obey the doctor".Members of the clergy and pilgrims then queued to greet the seated pontiff, who would usually stand for such an occasion.On Wednesday (April 27), during his weekly general audience, Francis walked slowly while holding the arm of an aide, limping as he approached his seat.During the Easter period, Francis attended Masses in St. Peter's Basilica several times but did not preside over them.Apart from the knee problem, Francis also suffers from sciatica, which causes pain in the legs.

  • Instead of hanging up, I challenged a scam caller. He started to sing.

    Against all better judgment, sometimes I pick up the phone and speak to scam callers. One guy actually started singing, so I joined him.

  • Relocating? 5 Things to Ask Yourself Before Buying a New Home

    It's normal to wonder if your adventure will be more like the Lewis and Clark Expedition or the Donner Party. If you put 20% down to avoid private mortgage insurance (PMI), that's $60,000. In addition, you'll likely pay closing costs of 2% to 3% of the amount you borrow.

  • 2 HPD officers taken to hospital after crash on Southwest Freeway

    The driver who struck the HPD patrol unit showed signs of intoxication, according to police. The officers injured are expected to be OK.

  • Did Christine Quinn Quit The Oppenheim Group?

    If "Selling Sunset" returns for season six, the reality show's resident villain, Christine Quinn, is unlikely to be returning with it. After much post-season five speculation, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Quinn is no longer with The Oppenheim Group.

  • 'We pray everything will work out': Mariupol evacuation begins; Nancy Pelosi visits Kyiv. Live Ukraine updates.

    The evacuation of Ukraine's war-battered city of Mariupol is finally safe and residents are urged to flee, authorities said Sunday. Latest news.

  • Chicago weather: 3 tornadoes confirmed during Saturday night storms

    Saturday’s severe weather spurred at least three verified tornadoes in northern Illinois that have been confirmed by meteorologists at the National Weather Service’s Chicago office, agency officials said Sunday. No one was injured as a direct result of those tornadoes, all of which were considered “weak” when using the Enhanced Fujita scale, the universal method for evaluating a tornado’s ...

  • Buffett says inflation an issue for Berkshire, it 'swindles almost everybody'

    Warren Buffett said on Saturday that inflation "swindles almost everybody" and that it was "extraordinary" how much inflation had been seen in Berkshire Hathaway Inc's own businesses. Inflation has surged in the United States, hitting a new 40-year annualized high of 6.6% in March, and U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers appear set to deliver a series of aggressive interest rate hikes to cool prices. Buffett said he did not know what level inflation would be in the next month or decade, but that rising prices were having an impact.

  • Amazon Stock's 14% Meltdown: 3 Jaw-Dropping Stats

    With pandemic tailwinds fading, investors were expecting a slowdown from Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) first-quarter report, but the falloff still seemed to surprise the market. The stock plummeted after Amazon announced on Thursday that it missed bottom-line estimates and offered weak guidance for the second quarter. Amazon's revenue increased just 7% in the first quarter with much of that growth powered by its cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services (AWS).