Residents in Michigan City dig out from record-breaking snowfall

Residents in Michigan City, Ind., are busy this weekend digging out from a record-breaking snowstorm. Near whiteout conditions gripped Michigan City from Friday into Saturday, dumping more than 30 inches of lake-effect snow — approaching nearly three feet — on the area. The storm finally let up on Saturday afternoon after pummeling the region for more than 24 hours. At times, snowfall rates reached two inches per hour. READ MORE: https://wgntv.com/northwest-indiana/residents-in-michigan-city-digging-out-from-record-breaking-snowfall/

