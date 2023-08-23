Residents in Morrison neighborhood say mail delivery has been inconsistent for months

TechCrunch

Netflix has one final surprise for customers of its 25-year-old DVD-by-mail business (yes, it still exists!) ahead of its September 29th shutdown. Earlier this month, the company had offered its remaining customers the chance to receive up to 10 extra discs in their final shipment to have one last binge-fest before the service finally closed. Customers who opted in before August 29 would receive a selection of random extra discs from their queues.