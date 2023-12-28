Residents at Northeast DC apartment building complain of no hot water for weeks, safety concerns

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — There are safety and quality of life concerns at a Northeast D.C. apartment building.

People living at the Press House in NoMa tell DC News Now they’ve been without consistent hot water for weeks.

The tenant’s association president said the problems started under a different management company, but since Buzzuto took over in October, they’ve gotten worse.

Press House management told DC News Now several issues were fixed, but neighbors beg to differ. Winter without hot water at Press House apartments has neighbors frustrated.

PGCPS Superintendent recommends keeping elementary school open

“We haven’t had that for pushing on three weeks now. Definitely more than two weeks,” one tenant said.

“Intermittently we would find that the hot water was turned off, off and on. With the ongoing construction of the Starbucks, water has been taken off,” said James Jackson, tenant’s association president. “Just basically some nights we’ll find out that our water is just not working.”

Jackson wants accountability.

“If I’m paying this amount of money, I expect a higher luxury experience than the one we’re actually getting from this management,” Jackson said.

Management said in a statement, “We have experienced issues with the hot water, as well as delays in receiving parts required for repairs. However, as of late afternoon, the boiler was restored. We are working with our maintenance team as we speak to ensure everything is fully operational.”

Jackson said building residents were sent a notice at 7:09 p.m. on Wednesday that the hot water was restored. But as of 8:40 p.m., he said the hot water was still not working.

“My whole thought process is that if there was a proactive approach to managing the building then they would have been able to see that this part was needed or something was breaking,” Jackson said.

One woman told DC News Now her thermostat hasn’t been working since Monday.

“The heat and AC had no option. And so I’ve had no air in my apartment for the past three days,” she said

She said when maintenance came today, they said there were no vendors to fix it.

She decided to get a hotel room on Wednesday night because of the issues.

Management told DC News Now, “Our maintenance team responded to the report of a broken thermostat immediately and discovered the actual thermostat is working, but was not reading the temperature correctly.”

On top of those issues, security is a major concern.

“During the weekend, Saturdays and Sundays, it’s like the wild, wild west of who can come in here and who cannot. We’ll see squatters on sofas. We’ll see people in the dog room,” Jackson said.

Press House management said they’re working one-on-one with a couple of residents about specific security concerns, and following up on additional measures suggested by residents. They said security is on-site every day from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

“Our residents’ safety and comfort are our top priorities,” management said in a statement.

Jackson said when he recently brought up concerns with the vice president of Bozzuto.

Proposed bill pushes for higher speed camera fines on MD-210

“I was like, I want to take accountability, that our safety is guaranteed,” Jackson said. “And in her words was Buzzuto is not in the market of keeping safety guaranteed. That is a responsibility of the D.C. police.”

Several neighbors also complained about a pile-up of trash and recycling throughout the building.

“The trash compactor is consistently broken or it’s jammed. Yet again, a proactive approach would say hey, this is an ongoing issue. Let’s go ahead and get this fixed in a timely manner,” Jackson said.

Management said there is a porter who makes rounds several times per day to ensure the area is clear.

“Me and other tenants association members have made a basically 26-page outline of all the numerous infractions of accommodations that we have here in the building that just aren’t being maintained,” Jackson said.

“In a building of more than 350 apartments, there are bound to be maintenance issues from time to time,” Press House management said in a statement. “As a company, we take our role in providing homes for our residents very seriously. When issues arise, we strive to resolve them quickly and with as little disruption as possible.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.