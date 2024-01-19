Residents, officials discuss report against potential port terminal in St. Bernard Parish

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Residents and officials both state and local came together to discuss the findings in the report, highlighting all the concerns the new plan would bring.

Financially the report finds that the site would be a poor decision, stating that the location should be closer to where the river meets the gulf and allowing more cargo to pass through; ultimately making the location more competitive as well as saving tax dollars.

“If we don’t put it in the best place for all of Louisiana, we’re going to lose out, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser said.

The report also found that over 1,700 container trucks will be making daily trips to and from the terminal, which may increase accident rates as well as air and noise pollution in St. Bernard.

Inspector General audit claims Orleans Parish deputies were overpaid for Carnival 2023 detail

“We do not want any of these trucks on any road; not just trucks in St. Bernard parish. We do not want these trucks on the roads of our interstate systems,” Save Our St. Bernard President Robby Showalter said.

Concerns of ships turning around are also included, saying they would block 82% of the river, increasing incident chances; which would shut down river traffic and be extremely costly.

However, riverboat Captain E Michael Bopp says this is an unnecessary concern.

“We do it everyday. It happens every day. Multiple times a day and sometimes 20 thousand times a year,” Captain E Michael Bopp said.

The Port of New Orleans says the report is flawed.; ignoring key data and research from parties involved in the state’s 50-year container business, and that the St. Bernard location is the best choice for the project moving forward.

“The Violet site is the only site that’s within the federal hurricane protection system and with access to existing transportation networks. Any other site would cost more money in terms of building infrastructure and would have a much bigger impact on traffic while affecting more communities,” Port of New Orleans Press Secretary Kimberly Curth said.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.