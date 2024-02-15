Residents oppose plan to turn Poole beach car park into homes

Residents are urging councillors to vote against selling part of a seaside car park to build 72 homes.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council is considering plans to dispose of the south section of Beach Road car park in Poole.

BCP said the 316-space facility, which is about 100m (320ft) from Branksome Beach, had been "underused" for many years.

Local people said the plans were "short-sighted and damaging".

The car park has been earmarked for development since 2015 and, in 2022, a report recommended the south section should be sold for housing with the north section retained and the public parking facilities improved with "at least the equivalent number of existing useable spaces".

Members of Branksome Park and Canford Cliffs Residents Association say the proposal will "negatively impact residents, visitors and the local economy".

A statement from the group said: "The car park plays a crucial role in accommodating the high volume of visitors at peak times, many of whom arrive in groups carrying a large amount of beach equipment to set up for the day and require car parking facilities."

Association chairman Peter Schroeder said: "The council claims this car park is underused - this is the result of years of neglect making it less attractive to use. It is a false argument to consider it surplus land."

A council report said many of the spaces at the car park were not usable because of "landslips, tree encroachment and related surface breakage".

Finance councillor Mike Cox said: "After almost a decade of discussions, the time is right to do something proactive with this site.

"It currently suffers from unauthorised encampments, tree root damage to the surface and is closed for six months of the year.

"We can't justify borrowing money to improve the whole car park as it is - all the evidence suggests the space is under-utilised and it would take years to generate enough income to warrant such a programme of improvements."

Councillors are due to vote on the plan on Tuesday.

