Residents ordered to evacuate Montecito as severe storms slam California
More than a dozen people died as multiple storms caused severe flooding and mudslides across California.
More than a dozen people died as multiple storms caused severe flooding and mudslides across California.
Severe weather was affecting the entire state of California over the last two weeks, causing mandatory evacuations, loss of power, even a tornado warning.
Hundreds of thousands are without power in the state, while millions more are at risk from flooding.
Caught on camera: A mudslide in Fresno County, as they deal with a series of storms across the region.
The celebrity enclave in southern California was pummeled by heavy rain on Monday, causing flash flooding and mudslides.
California residents are bracing for another round of severe storms with torrential rains, flooding and mudslides. Evacuation orders are in effect in several counties. Carter Evans has the latest.
The "Legally Blonde" star was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which attacks the immune system, in 2018.
Texas Tech's De'Vion Harmon tied a career best with 23 points, including 21 in the second half and overtime, but it wasn't enough as the Red Raiders dropped a 68-63 decision Saturday to Oklahoma.
More than 35 million people in parts of California are under a flood alert as the state once again prepares for more severe storms. NBC News’ Marissa Parra breaks down how emergency crews are coping with the wave of storms.
Thousands of families were ordered to evacuate due to flash flooding and the threat of rock slides across California on Jan. 9.
For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation (FPS) gives cancer patients and their loved ones a way to strengthen their relationships and make lasting memories. With their Travel Respite Program, adult cancer patients along with their caregivers and children are given six days to "take a break from cancer" at the Woodloch Resort in Hawley, Pennsylvania. After the Boat Build, family members gathered together to show off their medals — and share some smiles.
There are no shortage of bikinis during Bella Hadid's tropical holiday in the Cayman Islands (in fact, there's seemingly one for every occasion).
The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work, bringing the case closer to possible criminal charges against Trump and others. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing the panel, issued a two-page order Monday dissolving the special grand jury, saying it had completed its work and submitted a final report. The lengthy investigation has been one of several around the country that threaten legal peril for Trump as he mounts a third bid for the White House.
The family was walking among shops when it happened, police say.
Kate Spade is one of the most recognizable designer brands in the world. Right now, get up to $280 off these bags!
Over the last 30 years I’ve accumulated a lot of “junk” from eBay (EBAY) Now, I’m also trying to clean out my house, and sell it at cost or a small profit. With eBay now sending out 1099s, I believe I have to pay taxes on the profits. Is it possible to use the income figure on the 1099, say $6,000, and contribute this amount to an IRA rather than claim the small profit and pay taxes?
Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador challenged U.S. President Joe Biden to end an attitude of “abandonment” and “disdain” for Latin America and the Caribbean as the two leaders met on Monday, making for a brusque opening to a summit of North American leaders. The comments were a stark contrast to the public display of affection between López Obrador and Biden shortly before, as they smiled and embraced and shook hands for the cameras. Most of the summit’s work will be handled on Tuesday, when the two leaders and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are to hold hours of talks.
Fishermen in Maine, the state responsible for about 80% of the nation’s lobster haul in 2021, must now report more detailed information such as when, where and how many they catch.
Attorneys for a Missouri man scheduled to be executed next month are seeking a new hearing, citing sworn statements they call “clear and convincing evidence” that he didn't kill his girlfriend and her three children. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die by injection Feb. 7 for the 2004 killings of Angela Rowe, 28, along with her 10-year-old daughter Alexus Conley, 6-year-old daughter AcQreya Conley, and 5-year-old son Tyrese Conley. A spokesman for Bell said Monday that the request is being reviewed.
Nordstrom shoppers call this swimsuit "both flattering and supportive."
Collin Morikawa's collapse late at Kapalua opened the door for a Jon Rahm win on Sunday afternoon.