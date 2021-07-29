Residents outraged at number of car burglaries, call for new legislation during East Hartford forum

Jul. 29—EAST HARTFORD — Town residents expressed anger and frustration about recent car burglaries and thefts at a community forum Wednesday, calling for state legislators to take action.

The forum, which took place at East Hartford Middle School, drew a crowd of over 50 people, many of whom were from Glastonbury, a neighboring town that has also recently held forums on public safety.

Dean Chamberland, East Hartford resident and Town Council candidate, said legislators are to blame for a perceived increase in juvenile crime for not having established the laws and systems police officers need to effectively respond to the issue.

"I don't blame officers. Give our officers the tools and the laws that they need," Chamberland said.

Chamberland, who runs an East Hartford social media crime watch page, said he went to Glastonbury's public safety discussions, and plans to continue attending local events to speak his mind.

Marc Bassos, youth outreach coordinator at East Hartford Youth Services, said that while the state has put youth services before the justice system to help juveniles caught committing crimes, these workers are stretched thin.

"Our caseload has increased dramatically, but the state has not gone through with funding that helps us. We don't have any more staff," Bassos said.

Sen. M. Saud Anwar, D-South Windsor, said change needs to happen, but much of what would make a meaningful impact lies within preventive measures including juvenile rehabilitation and support programs to stop kids from turning to crime.

"It's fair to say that ... almost everybody in this room would say that the status quo is not acceptable to us. We have a problem, and that's why we're here," Anwar said.

Some residents did not agree, holding and wearing signs demanding that state lawmakers pass new laws and interrupting speakers from the legislative delegation with cries for a special session.

Rep. Jason Rojas, D-East Hartford, said he understands that residents affected by crime want a special session on juvenile crime laws, but legal processes take time. He said lawmakers are working on drafting a bill to go to a public hearing, which then would be debated and voted on in a special session.

"I understand all your frustrations, but hopefully within the next few months you can see things happening at the Capitol. I know Governor Lamont's behind us," Rojas said, adding that residents can and should reach out to him to talk about these issues.

Members of the community group Safe Streets, which began in Glastonbury, also were in attendance, speaking in front of the audience and holding signs telling the delegation "we demand action now" and "you need to hear us now." Some wore sashes in honor of Henryk Gudelski, who was run over and killed by a teenager driving a stolen car in June.

Many of the people in attendance spoke to the recent policy change by the Connecticut Police Officer Standards and Training Council that prevents police from pursuing larceny misdemeanor criminals fleeing in automobiles, saying that cops should be able to stop them from driving stolen property recklessly.

Police Chief Scott Sansom said that while he is also frustrated, the policy is effective and was created with safety in mind and considered the negative impact of car chases.

"Too many innocent people were being killed in car chases for larceny, usually done by a juvenile," Sansom said.

Sansom said data shows fewer chases have occurred since, but they have been nearly all successful. He said rather than adjusting this policy, the police and new legislation should look into taking other steps that would benefit communities and stop criminals without collateral damage.

"Our plan right now in the short term on the police side is to put more resources on it, so we don't have to have the issues that are happening every day," Sansom said.