Residents in over 20 states may get severe weather this weekend

Residents in more than 20 states in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic face threats of thunderstorms this weekend, with a potential of severe storms, hail, damaging winds and tornadoes in some regions, forecasters say.

"Most states face a low-end threat typical of late June," said Oklahoma Storm Predictions Center lead forecaster Rich Thompson. "There are broad thunderstorm threats over a large part of the U.S. and with that comes a lot of complicated forecasts."

Thompson said most of the severe weather predicted will be isolated, with Pennsylvania and New Jersey at highest risk of severe thunderstorms Saturday evening.

Here's a look at what weather is expected:

Northeast

AccuWeather experts predict severe thunderstorms, potential hail and damaging winds of up to 65 mph in regions of the Pennsylvania, Virginia and New York areas Saturday.

"There is the potential for the storms to bring strong, potentially damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, some hail and a flooding downpour through early Saturday night," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski said.

Northern High Plains

According to a National Weather Services, damaging winds and possible tornadoes are expected in the Northern High Plains as winds are expected to oscillate south to southeast across the Northern Rockies and inter-mountain West on Sunday. The western Dakotas may experience large hail storms in Wyoming and Montana. Damaging winds may also affect eastern Montana and western North Dakota from Sunday evening into the night.

Midwest

Meanwhile, a warm front in Indiana and Minnesota may increase the potential for hail and tornadoes in any developing storms on Sunday, a National Weather Service statement said.

The South

Damaging winds and tornadoes may form in the lower Ohio Valley on Sunday morning and strong to severe thunderstorms can be expected across parts of Kentucky, Tennessee and the Carolinas, according to the National Weather Service.

Central, Southwest

Meanwhile, critical fire conditions can be expected in the Great Basin and Southwest as the potential for dry tornadoes may spread through Colorado and eastern Utah, the National Weather Service said. Between 30- and 40-mph winds are predicted in Northern Arizona, Eastern Utah and Western Nevada, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered damaging winds and a brief tornado are possible across parts of the Northeast this afternoon into the early evening. In addition, scattered large hail and isolated severe winds are possible across southwest to central Montana during the late afternoon and early evening. pic.twitter.com/nXvcihD9dP — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) June 27, 2020

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Weekend forecast: Severe weather expected in Northeast, across US