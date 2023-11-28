Residents packed Portsmouth Town Hall causing a meeting to be postponed. What's next.

PORTSMOUTH – A capacity crowd at Town Hall on Monday led to fire code issues forcing the Town Council to postpone talks about the transfer station’s proposed reduced hours, as well as the proposed roundabout on East Main Road. The council rescheduled the meeting on those topics to Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. at the high school.

Council Vice President Len Katzman opened the meeting by asking residents through raised hands if they were present to discuss the transfer station issue or the roundabout controversy.

Hands raised for both items. Town Administrator Richard Rainer contacted the school superintendent and was able to secure a meeting this Thursday, Nov. 30, to discuss and act on those two items.

Katzman said the roundabout issue is more time-sensitive and could not wait for the next scheduled council meeting on Dec. 11.

This rendering from a 2003 report depicts what a Town Center could look like in Portsmouth on East Main Road in the area of Clements' Marketplace.

Katzman said the Rhode Island Department of Transportation has plans for moving forward with it, despite concerns from businesses and residents about costs, safety and the overall need. That area of Portsmouth is also a state thoroughfare. Businesses and residents say road improvements are needed but a roundabout is not necessary.

Town and state officials said a roundabout would be a safety improvement and create a town center, and improved aesthetics along the strip.

For the transfer station issue, residents in October packed the high school auditorium to persuade councilors to keep open the transfer station full-time.

The council at one point was considering closing the transfer station after its contract expires in June 2025.

Councilors voted to keep the station open two days per week after June 2025 so residents can safely dispose of bulky items such as refrigerators and mattresses.

The council and Department of Public Works are looking into curbside recycling for the whole town, and at one point were mulling over the transfer station’s closure – citing costs for keeping it open.

Many residents banned together and are looking to keep the transfer station open for more than just two days per week.

Some proponents have cited the town’s agricultural roots and how curbside recycling is more for suburban communities.

Proponents say curbside recycling is not a good alternative for those with large yards, multiple bags of yard waste and long driveways.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Portsmouth transfer station, roundabout meeting postponed