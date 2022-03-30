Residents of Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood react to latest area shooting

Brookline community members are working to pick up the pieces as they process the loss of another life.

Chelton Avenue was turned into a crime scene just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

“We were just going up stairs for the evening. I heard multiple shots. We heard the screaming down the street that someone had been shot,” said Tara Shannon of Brookline.

It was here where 29-year-old Devonte White of Wilkinsburg was shot and killed in the front yard of a home.

Pastor Lance Rhoades of the Tree of Life Open Bible Church says that the pain and anguish are tangible, especially after 15-year-old Christian Redinger was shot and killed last summer in the same neighborhood.

“I’m really sad to see pain in our community, and that pain ripples across in a number of ways,” said Rhoades.

Rhoades is opening his church tonight and inviting a trauma response unit in to help those process their grief.

“I believe that our community is a resilient community, and we work together as a community to bring peace in these kinds of situations,” said Rhoades.

As Pittsburgh police work to solve this latest homicide, Rhoades and neighbors share a message of hope and healing for the victims’ loved ones.

“I’m just praying for this family, praying for this community, praying for everyone involved,” said Rhoades.

No arrests have been made in either case.

If you have any information, call Pittsburgh Police.

Anyone who wants to talk to a counselor or pray for the shooting victims is welcome to attend the trauma response event, at 6:30 p.m. at the Tree of Life Open Bible Church off Brookline Boulevard in Brookline.

