Residents planning weekend search for missing 71-year-old Jeffrey Fultz

CAMBRIDGE — A second search for Jeffrey L. Fultz will take place over the weekend, according to his daughter Robin Crew. Fultz was not found during a previous search conducted by the Cambridge Police Department.

The new search is being organized by Katrina Payton and Crew's cousin, Latisha Johnson of Cambridge. They are asking those willing to help with the search to meet at 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Encore Plastics, 725 Water St.

Fultz, a Cambridge resident, was reported missing in late 2023. The Cambridge Police Department confirmed the department does have a missing person's report on file and Fultz was last seen in the area in late October/early November.

According to Crew, her father's belongings, including his vehicle, were left at his last residence. He has missed multiple doctor’s appointments and he uses oxygen.

Fultz is listed on the National Missing Person list and is described as being 74 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing roughly 150 pounds.

Those wishing to help with the search can contact Payton through her Facebook page or Latisha Johnson, Janet Morrow or Clyde Chandler.

Anyone with information regarding Fultz can contact the Cambridge Police Department at 740-439-4431. To view the file on the National Missing Person database visit www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/113555/details.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Cambridge residents seek help searching for Jeffrey Fultz on Saturday