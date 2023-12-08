Residents in Pleasant Hill neighborhood advised to stay inside

(KRON) — People who live near 227 Cleopatra Drive in Pleasant Hill are advised by the city’s police department to stay inside on Thursday evening.

An alert was sent out by police at 7:33 p.m. Police said the notice to stay inside was due to police activity, but they did not elaborate on the nature of the police activity.

All inbound and outbound traffic from the Sherman Acres neighborhood is closed, police said. Monument Boulevard near city limits is closed as well.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.

