Residents make preparations for second wave of extreme cold

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Another round of severe cold is moving in, and many residents are preparing to take on the extremely low temperatures once again.

Having experienced the freeze on Jan. 16 and Jan. 17, some say they have made the right adjustments ready for the extreme temperatures once again.

“The first freeze, I just noticed there was a lot of condensation underneath the plastic that I put over the plants, so I had to take that off as soon as I saw that and let the sun hit those plants again and warm them up, but other than that I’m just gonna go with the flow,” New Orleans resident Allison Thomas said.

As for her pipes, Thomas lives by the “wrap them and leave them” mentality, saying that saved her a lot of time and energy.

“I wrapped them last year, and I’ve just kept them wrapped since then. I don’t see the reason to unwrap them, but you know, I wrap them the best I can and let it go,” Thomas said.

For people like James Pizzolatto who rent out multiple properties, preparation for potential freezing weather starts in October, making sure everything is in order to handle the extreme cold.

“We start taking time going through the different properties. We verify that the pipes are covered and that it’s a lot easier doing it when starting early,” Pizzolato said.

Pizzolato says that these early preparations are crucial to save both time and money once these low temperatures eventually come by.

“We have 2 people who help us with the properties and if they’re not running around trying to make emergency repairs, it’s obviously easier to say lets start in October. Per week let’s pick a house or two houses and just work through it,” Pizzolato said.

