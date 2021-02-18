Residents press Clark County Council for policing changes in wake of Donald shooting

Feb. 17—Clark County residents expressed dismay and called for transparency and changes to policing on Tuesday night during a virtual Clark County Council meeting, nearly two weeks after a Black Vancouver man was fatally shot by a Clark County sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop.

About two dozen people submitted verbal and written comments. The meeting took place five days after the announcement that Jenoah Donald, 30, had died at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

Much remains unknown about the incident, but several police experts and trainers have since raised questions about whether responding deputies could have done more to de-escalate the situation.

Commenters on Tuesday criticized local law enforcement's handling of the shooting, which took place three months after and less than a mile from where sheriff's deputies shot Kevin Peterson Jr. — a 21-year-old Black man.

Several people on Tuesday night called for transparency in the Donald case. Others questioned whether the Vancouver Police Department could be unbiased in its investigation of the incident.

"The killing of Jenoah Donald has left our community with more questions than answers," county resident Chelsea Unger said. "Although the Vancouver police are not the Clark County sheriff, they're certainly not a neutral party that would seem appropriate to investigate such a case. I am also unclear how this incident escalated to the point it did."

'It needs to be addressed'

Karen Morrison, founder of Odyssey World International Education Services, said that she, as a Black woman, has concerns about her safety and the safety of other local people of color.

"I know I don't stand alone in this, but it needs to be addressed," Morrison said. "If I had the same power you all had, I would declare a state of emergency for losing all the lives we do."

Morrison, whose father was a police officer, said that law enforcement needs to establish better relationships with people of color. She also pushed back on budgetary concerns as departments review the need for dash and body-worn cameras.

Story continues

"I just wonder what value you put on our lives when we ask for dash cams and body cams," Morrison said.

Sheriff Chuck Atkins attended the virtual meeting Tuesday night but did not comment.

County Councilor Gary Medvigy, who chairs the Clark County Law and Justice Council, said that local law enforcement officials have echoed the public's desire for body and dash cameras and that there is "movement" on the issue.

"All of the chiefs and the sheriff, I haven't heard anyone say they don't want to have body cams — and dash cams, for that matter," Medvigy said. "I'm looking forward to the sheriff making that budget submission to the county manager and us working on it in earnest."

Shooting scene

Around 7:40 p.m. Feb. 4, three deputies responded to the area of Northeast 68th Street and Northeast Second Avenue for a report of "suspicious activity." K-9 handler Deputy Sean Boyle stopped a bronze-colored Mercedes-Benz, driven by Donald, for a "defective rear light," according to an initial account of the shooting investigation.

Boyle wrestled with Donald in the driver's seat of Donald's car, investigators and court records say. Boyle allegedly fired twice and struck him once after the car began moving forward with the deputy partially inside.

According to an evidence receipt filed last week following a search of his car, Donald had no firearms inside the vehicle. A sharp object described by one of the involved deputies, which apparently prompted the escalation, may have been a cordless Kobalt drill on the front passenger's seat, according to the evidence receipt.

Court records and investigators have not indicated that Donald reached for the item at any time. Investigators have not said what, if any, further description was offered by the 911 caller who reported the suspicious activity as two vehicles circling the area..

This story will be updated.