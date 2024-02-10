Residents react to magnitude 4.6 that shook parts of L.A. Friday afternoon
KTLA 5's Chip Yost speaks with residents who felt the quake that struck just west of Malibu.
KTLA 5's Chip Yost speaks with residents who felt the quake that struck just west of Malibu.
Feather your nest with deals on favorite brands like Cuisinart, Kelly Clarkson Home and Loloi.
Grubb is heading back to Seattle after a few weeks in Tuscaloosa.
Embiid's knee will be reevaluated next month.
“These big corporations are shrinking how much they give us, but they’re charging the same amount or sometimes even more,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in a social media post.
Before the Super Bowl, Kittle will sit on the bench and take stock of the moment, with affirmations to follow. It's part of a commitment to mindfulness he's practiced since his days at Iowa.
"I haven't really played with my face, yet," the actress and director says.
The 21-year-old was honored in a ceremony on Friday.
Super Bowls are usually won and lost in the margins, and these matchups promise to be impactful.
Check out these bouquets from Farmgirl Flowers, 1-800-Flowers and more online services, all of which have been tested and reviewed.
Make someone's V-Day with these white gold and crystal earrings with nearly 7,000 5-star reviews.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
The 25-year-old is currently averaging 28.9 points per game overseas.
'It's exactly what I needed' wrote one of 7,000+ five-star fans.
There are so many discounted goodies from big brands like Ugg, Barefoot Dreams, Tory Burch and Le Creuset.
Donald Trump easily won the Nevada caucuses, as expected.
People who spend a lot of time on social media have noticed that the online world is creeping more and more into the physical one.
Track down lost items quickly with the sleek little locators, up for grabs at a rare discount.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Snag everything from women's winter coats to men's snow boots for a fraction of the price.
Also on mega-markdown: a popular cordless vac for more than $170 off, Serta cooling pillows for just $10 a pop and so much more.