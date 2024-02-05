Residents rejoice, advocates protest: Escambia's homeless may be forced off public land

“Tom Tom” is from Pensacola and said he has been living on the streets since he was 18 years old. Now 42 and unemployed, his home for the past six years has been a tent off Beggs Lane in Brent.

He nicknamed his place “Hell Camp” because he had to clear out trash, water moccasins and spiders on the property to make it livable.

At any given time, homeless advocates and county officials say there are between 200 and 300 people camping in the area around Beggs Lane. It’s the biggest homeless camp in Pensacola.

The land is owned by Escambia County and county leaders are allowing people to stay because many have nowhere else to go and there aren’t enough shelter beds to accommodate them.

“This is the only place we’ve got to go,” Tom said. “You don't want to kick us out in the street where a bunch of us would be out roaming the streets all night long. Nobody wants that, not even us. We just want to have somewhere we can just be.”

If passed, Senate Bill 1530 would ban cities and counties from allowing people to sleep on public property without a temporary permit unless there’s a state of emergency. The bill was approved this week by a state Senate committee.

A similar bill, HB 1365, passed a state House committee last week. It would restrict local governments from permitting people to sleep or camp on public property, but they could allow it at designated sleeping areas that are sanitary and where there’s security, clean water and a ban on drugs and alcohol.

Supporters of the bills say laws like this are needed to move those who are unsheltered into areas where they can get services like mental health treatment more efficiently. It’s also intended take the pressure off businesses and homeowners dealing with the negative impact of homeless campers who live near them.

People who live and work in Brent and other places with campers, like land near Jones Swamp in Warrington owned by the Area Housing Commission, have long complained to local leaders about unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

Gwen Gibson lives near the Beggs Lane property and has been dealing for years with the fallout from the camps, like trash, trespassing and human waste, as well as people using drugs and struggling with mental illness.

“I think these laws are a great idea,” Gibson said. “I don't trust local leaders to rectify this situation because I've been fighting for seven years, and people are still strung out and laid out on my road. They’re being enabled by places like the Alfred-Washburn Center, near my house. They feed them, bathe them, wash their clothes, give them their mail, and then they go back in the woods and cook meth and do drugs. To me, that’s enabling. It’s not safe for anyone.”

If passed, SB 1530 would also allow people or businesses to sue counties that violate any of the bill’s requirements, and if they win, the counties must cover court fees, attorney fees, witness fees, investigative costs and deposition fees.

Some advocates for the homeless say the laws could be a challenge because some communities, including Pensacola, have more homeless people than resources or beds to help them. Without a designated campsite or shelter in place, they would have nowhere to go.

Walter Arrington is the homeless health care navigator for Community Health Northwest Florida.

“One of my big concerns is, based off of last year's reporting data, is that for every shelter bed we've got roughly three individuals looking for it,” Arrington said. “Regardless of what the legislature decides to do, we will make sure that our own homeless population has that equitable access to health care that's delivered to them where they're at.”

Escambia County is working with homeless advocates to offer more services to more people and reduce the number of people living on the street, but for now there are limited shelter options.

If these laws were to go into effect, there are questions about enforcement and civil rights violations.

“We certainly don't have the facility to put them in and we don't have a low-barrier shelter,” explained Escambia County Administrator Wes Moreno. “I think there are just several issues that would have to be addressed or at least discussed before we take off on (an) initiative like that.”

The annual Point-in-Time count, which gives a snapshot of how many people are living on the street, was conducted in late January. The 2023 count showed around one thousand unsheltered homeless. This year’s results will take some time to tally, but those who participated in the count say they expect the numbers will be at least as high as last year, and likely higher.

Local leaders say they recognize more needs to be done to address homelessness, but it will take time and cooperation among service providers, even if the pending bills are approved by legislators.

SB 1530 would go into effect in October if passed.

