Residents rejoice as a blanket of snow covers Istanbul

Refinery29

When it comes to picking a nail polish color, there’s no right or wrong choice. Still, the stakes can seem high when you’re standing in front of a wall of options, or have your entire collection lined up in front of you, and have to choose a single color that fits your mood and energy. In these situations, when I’m indecisive, I think about helpful advice I received from Walaa, an expert in color theory, who told me to, “Pick the first color that catches your eye.” She calls it, a practice of tr