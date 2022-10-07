Residents of Rennerdale remember murdered postal worker on anniversary of his death

Blue ribbons still hang from mailboxes in the small town of Rennerdale — one year after the shocking murder of postal worker Lou Vignone.

His killing rocked the community he served.

“One of the things we did, two ladies in our church put blue ribbons tribute and we all put blue ribbons, blue for Lou, on our mailboxes,” said Jodi Flack, pastor at Rennerdale United Presbyterian Church, where Vignone delivered mail. “The majority of the blue ribbons are still up in the community it just says that that love we had for Lou is ongoing.”

The church and congregation will be hosting the Lou Vignone community remembrance service on Saturday.

“We know that Lou’s family is coming so we are really excited about that because last year’s service it was just too soon afterwards so this year they are coming,” Flack said.

Vignone’s former neighbor, Eric Kortz, has pleaded not guilty to killing the postal worker. Channel 11 has learned that Vignone and his family moved four years ago to get away from Kortz, saying he had become increasingly paranoid and obsessed with them.

Kortz faces life in prison or the death penalty.

