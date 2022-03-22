Residents Report Rash Of Chestnut Avenue Car Burglaries: Blotter

GLENVIEW, IL — The following information comes from the Glenview Police Department (unless otherwise noted) and court records as a record of police activity, including incidents reported by the public and those arrested by police. Criminal charges represent accusations by the state and are often dropped or reduced. Updated information may be available from the Cook County Clerk of the Circuit Court.

ARRESTS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Daniel Ochab, 22, of the 1600 block of Robin Lane, Glenview, is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, expired registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and was arrested at 12:45 a.m. March 17, following an investigation of a traffic crash in the 3800 block of Grace Lane. He was released on a $3000.00 I-Bond and was assigned a court date of May 5.

William Gates, 54, of the 1200 block of Prairie Lawn Road, Glenview, is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol concentration level of .08 or more, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and was arrested 10:42 a.m. March 15, following an incident at Central Road and Harlem Avenue. He was released after posting a $1,000 I-Bond and was assigned a court date of May 5.

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

Jason Barganza, 45, of Glenview, is accused of four counts of violation of an order of protection, and was arrested at 2:20 p.m. March 14, in Glenview. He was taken to a bond hearing.

UNLAWFUL VIDEOTAPING OF ANOTHER PERSON

Adam Golden, 40, of the 900 block of Hillside Drive, Northbrook, is accused of unlawful videotaping of another person, and was arrested at 11:02 a.m. March 14, following an investigation of an incident in the 1500 block of Winnetka Road. He was held for a bond hearing.

BATTERY

Emmanuel Dickerson, 26, of the 1700 block of Golf Road, Waukegan, is accused of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, and was arrested at 4:08 p.m. March 14, following an incident at Motel 6, 1500 block of Milwaukee Avenue. He was held for a bond hearing.

ANIMAL CRUELTY

Lovell Johnstone, 64, of the 3400 block of Ralmark Lane, Glenview, is accused of felony aggravated cruelty to animals, and was arrested at 9:32 p.m. March 14, following an investigation into an incident in his neighborhood. Read more: Glenview Man Drowns Neighbors' Cat After Threats, Prosecutors Say

DOMESTIC BATTERY

Gerson Alexander Machado Perez, 19, of Stockbridge, Georgia, is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon domestic battery, and was arrested at 12:22 a.m. March 16, at Motel 6, 1500 block of Milwaukee Avenue. He was held for a bond hearing.

INCIDENTS

RETAIL THEFT

An employee of a business in the 2300 block of Capital Drive reported that at 8:11 p.m. March 8, a man stole approximately $671.76 worth of over-the-counter medications. Surveillance video showed the offender was wearing a black baseball cap, dark green jacket, and white shoes with purple trim.

IDENTITY THEFT

A Northfield resident called police at 12:07 p.m. March 14, to report they lost their wallet containing identification and credit cards at a business in the 2800 block of Patriot Boulevard. They later learned someone used their credit card to make a purchase for $937.10 in Skokie and an additional purchase for $2748.09 in Northbrook.

A Fontana Drive resident reported at 1:43 p.m. March 15, someone used their Costco Citi Bank credit card to make a purchase an online purchase for approximately $880.

A Glenview resident called police at 9:24 a.m. March 17, to report someone cashed five washed checks from their bank account.

FRAUD

A Beaver Road resident called police to report that on March 15, they attempted to contact Amazon customer service from a phone number they located on the internet. They said an unknown person answered and identified themselves as an Amazon employee. The person instructed the victim to send three payments via Zelle through the “Anyscreen” phone application. The total loss is $999.

THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE PARTS

A resident reported that between March 15 and March 16, someone had stolen the catalytic converter from their vehicle while it was parked in the 3000 block of North Lake Terrace.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

A resident in the 0-100 block of Elm Street called police at 3:58 p.m. March 17, to report being yelled at and threatened by a general contractor at a construction site in Chicago.

BURGLARY FROM VEHICLE

A resident reported at 1:01 p.m. March 19, a smashed rear passenger window on their vehicle, which was left in the parking lot in the 2400 block of Chestnut Avenue, and personal items were stolen from inside the car. Credit cards were used to make purchases in excess of $1500.

A resident called police at 1:14 p.m. March 19 to report a smashed front passenger window on their vehicle, which was left in the parking lot in the 2400 block of Chestnut Avenue, and personal items were stolen from inside the car.

A resident reported at 1:40 p.m. March 19, someone a smashed front passenger window on their vehicle, which was left in the parking lot in the 2400 block of Chestnut Avenue, and stole personal items from inside the car.

A resident called police at 1:15 p.m. March 19, to report someone smashed a rear passenger window on their vehicle, which was left in the parking lot in the 2400 block of Chestnut Avenue, and stole personal items inside the car. Credit cards were used to make purchases in excess of $1,500.

SPEEDING

An Anaheim, California resident was cited at 2:11 a.m. March 20, for speeding 26 mph over the speed limit after a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Willow Road. They were released on an I-Bond were assigned a court date of April 21.

