Residents of Romania's areas bordering Ukraine warned of possible 'objects falling' from air on 17 September

Residents of Tulcea, a Romanian county bordering Ukraine, have been notified via the RO-Alert alert system that "objects may fall from the airspace".

Source: Digi24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The authorities urged people to take shelter "in basements or civil protection shelters" and stay away from windows and exterior walls.

"The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations recently issued a RO-alert message informing the population of the northern part of Tulcea district regarding the possibility of objects falling from the airspace.

The message is for information purposes only and contains recommendations for protection which residents of the respective districts should follow if these objects fall near populated areas," the local authorities said in a statement.

Ro-Alert messages were sent to residents of the northern part of Tulcea and the border area of Galați municipality, namely in the direction of the Giurgiuleşti customs office.

The estimated duration of the alert was 90 minutes.

Background:

On the evening of Sunday, 17 September, the Russians launched several groups of attack UAVs towards the southern oblasts of Ukraine.

The Romanian Ministry of National Defence has expanded the no-fly zone near the border with Ukraine due to the threat posed by Russia's attacks on infrastructure facilities in the south of Ukraine

Romania also decided to build a shelter in the village of Plauru, opposite Ukraine's Izmail, and residents received the first RO-Alert messages during another Russian air attack on Ukrainian ports over the Danube.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!