Residents safe after house fire, explosion in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Fire and Dona Ana County Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire and explosion in Las Cruces on Sunday, Jan. 21, according to Dona Ana County’s X media account.

Photos courtesy of Dona Ana County X account

The incident happened along the 100 block of Blacktail Deer Avenue. Initial reports indicate a fire and explosion in the garage, according to the County’s X post.

Residents were able to safely evacuate, according to the County’s media post.

Dona Ana County’s Facebook page said the homeowner and daughter safely evacuated and firefighters were able to rescue their dog.

The cause is still under investigation.

