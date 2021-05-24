Residents search for dead killed by Congo's volcano eruption

  • Lava from the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo cuts through Buhene north of Goma, Congo Monday, May 24, 2021. Residents returned to destroyed homes and searched for missing loved ones on the outskirts of Goma as officials called for vigilance amid small tremors after the large volcano erupted Saturday May 22, 2021 . Mount Nyiragongo sent torrents of lava into villages after dark with little warning, leaving at least 15 people dead amid the chaos and destroying more than 500 homes. (AP Photo/Justin Kabumba)
  • Lava from the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo cuts through Buhene north of Goma, Congo Monday, May 24, 2021. Residents returned to destroyed homes and searched for missing loved ones on the outskirts of Goma as officials called for vigilance amid small tremors after the large volcano erupted Saturday May 22, 2021 . Mount Nyiragongo sent torrents of lava into villages after dark with little warning, leaving at least 15 people dead amid the chaos and destroying more than 500 homes. (AP Photo/Justin Kabumba)
  • Lava from the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo cuts through Buhene north of Goma, Congo Monday, May 24, 2021. Residents returned to destroyed homes and searched for missing loved ones on the outskirts of Goma as officials called for vigilance amid small tremors after the large volcano erupted Saturday May 22, 2021 . Mount Nyiragongo sent torrents of lava into villages after dark with little warning, leaving at least 15 people dead amid the chaos and destroying more than 500 homes. (AP Photo/Justin Kabumba)
  • People gather on a stream of cold lava rock following the overnight eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in Goma, Congo, Sunday, May 23, 2021. The volcano unleashed lava that destroyed homes on the outskirts of Goma but the city of nearly 2 million people was mostly spared after the nighttime eruption. Residents of the Buhene area said many homes had caught fire as lava oozed into their neighborhood. (AP Photo/Clarice Butsapu)
  • People gather on a stream of cold lava rock following the overnight eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in Goma, Congo, Sunday, May 23, 2021. Witnesses say Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo volcano unleashed lava that destroyed homes on the outskirts of Goma but the city of nearly 2 million was mostly spared after the nighttime eruption. Residents of the Buhene area said many homes had caught fire as lava oozed into their neighborhood. (AP Photo/Justin Kabumba)
1 / 5

Congo Volcano

Lava from the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo cuts through Buhene north of Goma, Congo Monday, May 24, 2021. Residents returned to destroyed homes and searched for missing loved ones on the outskirts of Goma as officials called for vigilance amid small tremors after the large volcano erupted Saturday May 22, 2021 . Mount Nyiragongo sent torrents of lava into villages after dark with little warning, leaving at least 15 people dead amid the chaos and destroying more than 500 homes. (AP Photo/Justin Kabumba)
JEAN-YVES KAMALE
·3 min read

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Residents searched for missing loved ones amid their destroyed homes on the outskirts of Congo’s eastern city of Goma Monday, where light aftershocks were detected in the area following the eruption of a large volcano two days earlier.

With little warning Mount Nyiragongo had turned the dark sky fiery red on Saturday night and then spewed torrents of lava into villages, killing at least 15 people and destroying more than 500 homes, officials and survivors said.

Grief, disbelief and fear hung over the area as seven government ministers, including Congo's prime minister and health minister, visited Goma.

Smoke rose from the cooling lava that covered part of the Nyiragongo region. Some people walked on the crust formed by hardening lava.

Scientists at the Volcanic Observatory of Goma were not able to adequately warn the public of the eruption because of a funding cut, the observatory's scientific director of Celestin Kasereka Mahinda said.

“The observatory no longer has the support of the central government or of external donors, which explains why the volcanic eruption was such a surprise,” Mahinda told The Associated Press. A partnership between the government and the World Bank that had supported the observatory was cut in October 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the observatory without even internet, he said.

The observatory had just started to resume operations last month thanks to new funding from the U.S. Geological Survey’s Volcano Disaster Assistance Program, which means the observatory can at least gather data after the eruption, he said.

The volcano remains active and earthquake tremors are being recorded, he said, calling on the population to remain vigilant.

The government ministers visiting Goma Monday, including Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, were assessing what aid is needed for those hurt by the eruption.

“The government team dispatched expressly here in Goma, following the volcanic eruption which caused a lot of damage in the city,” Minister of Public Health Jean-Jacques Mbungani said. “It is important that a strong signal from our government is given. We will have discussions with the military governor as well as with all the stakeholders so that we can identify avenues for quick solutions for the population.”

The volcano eruption caused about 5,000 people to flee from one neighborhood of Goma, a city of about 2 million people, across the nearby border into Rwanda. Another 25,000 others sought refuge to the northwest in Sake, the U.N. children’s agency said.

More than 170 children were still feared missing, and UNICEF officials said they were organizing transit centers to help unaccompanied children in the wake of the disaster as more than 150 children were reportedly separated from their families.

Goma ultimately was largely spared the mass destruction caused by Mt. Nyiragongo's last eruption in 2002. Hundreds died then and more than 100,000 people were left homeless.

Goma is a regional hub for many humanitarian agencies as well as a U.N. peacekeeping mission. Much of surrounding eastern Congo is threatened by a multitude of armed groups vying for control of the region’s lucrative mineral resources.

Recommended Stories

  • In pictures: DR Congo's Mount Nyiragongo erupts, sparking mass evacuation

    Thousands flee their homes in the Democratic Republic of Congo after a volcano erupts near Goma city.

  • DR Congo's Goma volcano: 'I couldn't save my sick husband from the lava'

    Ernestine Kabuo says she was unable to carry her husband as she fled a volcanic eruption in DR Congo.

  • Lava Cools on Outskirts of Goma After Mount Nyiragongo Eruption

    Lava that erupted from the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo was cooling in the Buhene area of Goma on May 23, where it had come to a stop there in the early hours after thousands fled the area.Neighboring Rwanda received 8,000 people who fled the area on May 22, Congolese officials reported.On Saturday evening, the DRC government announced that an evacuation plan for Goma had been activated.UNICEF said that 170 children were feared to be missing as people fled Goma after the eruption.At least 15 people were killed in the wake of the eruption, and hundreds of homes destroyed, according to media reports citing officials.The volcano last erupted in January 2002, killing hundreds. Credit: @giremaki via Storyful

  • Dylan's 'Lay Lady Lay' lyrics and Cobain self-portrait head to auction

    Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics to "Lay Lady Lay," a cheeky self-portrait by Kurt Cobain and five guitars designed by the late Eddie Van Halen are among 1,300 items going up for auction in June. A series of hand-written letters from Britney Spears to her high school boyfriend will also be offered for sale in the Music Icons event at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills. The lyrics to Dylan's 1969 song, written in pencil on a sheet of notepaper from a lumber company, carry an estimate of $500,000-600,000.

  • Stephen Colbert says he's going back before live audiences

    CBS said Monday that Stephen Colbert's late-night show will return to doing live episodes on June 14, with a vaccinated audience in New York's Ed Sullivan Theater. Audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination before being allowed in Colbert's audience, CBS said. Colbert did his first show remotely on March 16, 2020, with a monologue taped from his bathtub at home.

  • Mississippi's 'Pink House' becomes ground zero in U.S. abortion battle

    JACKSON, Miss. (Reuters) -For eight years, Derenda Hancock has ushered women from their cars to the doors of Mississippi's only abortion clinic, donning a rainbow vest as she shields them from protesters waving religious pamphlets and shouting "turn back!" through bullhorns. Hancock, a 62-year-old part-time waitress, grew accustomed to repeated attempts by lawmakers and anti-abortion activists to block access to abortions at the Jackson Women's Health Organization where she leads the clinic's volunteer escorts. But the future of that access feels threatened like never before after the U.S. Supreme Court thrust the clinic's noisy city block into the center of the country's contentious debate over abortion rights.

  • DR Congo volcano forces thousands to evacuate city of Goma

    Officials report minor earthquakes during night of ‘panic’ as thousands cross border into Rwanda

  • Manhunt suspect in SC, Missouri killings found ‘tired and thirsty,’ Chester sheriff says

    Manhunt suspect Tyler Terry was captured Monday morning in connection with four murders and other shootings in South Carolina and Missouri.

  • 'They do what they want': Minneapolis police injured protesters with rubber bullets. The city has taken little action.

    Minneapolis police fired "less lethal" projectiles at nonviolent protesters last year. There's scant evidence the city has strengthened its oversight.

  • Vonovia Is Said in Talks on $23 Billion Deutsche Wohnen Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- German residential property firm Vonovia SE is in advanced talks on a potential takeover of rival Deutsche Wohnen SE for about 19 billion euros ($23 billion) as it pursues a third attempt at a combination, people with knowledge of the matter said.Vonovia is discussing a friendly acquisition of Deutsche Wohnen for about 53 euros per share in cash, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The companies are prepared to address political and tenant concerns in Berlin as part of any deal, the people said.While an agreement could be reached as soon as this week, there’s no certainty the negotiations will lead to a transaction, according to the people. Representatives for Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen weren’t immediately available for comment during a German public holiday.A transaction would bring together Germany’s largest residential landlords, which together control more than 500,000 apartment units. Shares of Deutsche Wohnen have risen 3% this year through Friday, giving it a market capitalization of 16.2 billion euros. It’s valued at about 28 billion euros including debt. Vonovia fell 13% over the period, valuing the company at 30 billion euros.German property companies have faced rising public pressure over the past few years over high prices, particularly in the nation’s capital. A combination between Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen would enable significant cost savings and free up the firms to offer concessions to address political concerns, the people said.Deutsche Wohnen faced a brief respite after a mid-April decision by the German constitutional court to overturn a controversial rent freeze in Berlin, where the company’s apartments are located. The company had a net asset value per share of 52.50 euros at the end of March, according to its latest results.A previous acquisition attempt by Vonovia failed in February 2016 after it failed to win enough support from Deutsche Wohnen investors. Deutsche Wohnen called that bid hostile and not in the best interests of shareholders.Vonovia brought on advisers early last year to again consider the feasibility of a transaction, Bloomberg News reported at the time. In the end, it decided not to move forward with a bid.Any combination would require alignment between Vonovia Chief Executive Officer Rolf Buch and his counterpart at Deutsche Wohnen, Michael Zahn, who clashed over price during the failed pursuit about five years ago. Buch has built Bochum-based Vonovia into a European property heavyweight through several acquisitions, including the 2019 purchase of Swedish landlord Hembla AB and a 2016 deal for Austrian developer Conwert Immobilien Invest SE.(Updates with further transaction details from first paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Explainer-What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients?

    The following lays out information about mucormycosis, opinions from health experts and the scientific evidence behind what could be driving the recent rise in cases. WHAT IS MUCORMYCOSIS? Mucormycosis is a fungal infection that causes blackening or discoloration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing blood.

  • All About Actor Jake Gyllenhaal's Girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu

    The two have been linked since late 2018.

  • Safaricom and partners plan Ethiopia ops in 2022

    A consortium led by Kenyan telecoms operator Safaricom aims to start operations in Ethiopia next, year, it said on Monday (May 24).That's after it won a license to operate in one of the world's last closed off telecommunications markets.The consortium, which also includes South Africa's Vodacom and the UK's Vodafone, bid $850 million, Ethiopian government officials said on Saturday (May 22).On Monday the consortium would aim to start providing telecommunication services from 2022. Shares in Safaricom surged almost 7% on the news.In addition to the license fee, the consortium plans to invest $8.5 billion in infrastructure.Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed described that as the "single largest foreign direct investment into Ethiopia to date".Ethiopia's Communications Agency said bidding would soon open for a second license. The Ethiopian government is also preparing to sell a 45% stake in state-run mobile operator, Ethio Telecom.Africa's second most populous country hopes that opening up the telecoms market will create millions of online job opportunities.

  • The mob made me do it: Rioters claim Jan. 6 crowd at fault

    Christopher Grider said he came to Washington on Jan. 6 with no intention of rioting. Grider, 39, a winery owner and former school teacher in Texas is among at least a dozen Capitol riot defendants identified by The Associated Press who have claimed their presence in the building was a result of being “caught up” in the hysteria of the crowd or that they were pushed inside by sheer force. Many attended a rally by Trump, who was refusing to concede even though there was no evidence to suggest the election had been rigged and his own administration said it wasn't.

  • Belarus faces sanctions threat over 'state piracy' as some airlines avoid its airspace

    Several airlines said on Monday they would avoid Belarusian airspace after Belarus scrambled a warplane to intercept a Ryanair jetliner and arrest a dissident journalist in an act denounced by Western powers as "state piracy". The European Union was considering responding to Sunday's incident by limiting international air traffic over Belarus and restricting its ground transport, and could tighten sanctions already in place on the former Soviet republic. "The reaction should be swift and be severe," Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo told journalists ahead of talks among all 27 national EU leaders from 1700 GMT.

  • Key impeachment witness sues Pompeo over $1.8M in legal fees

    Gordon Sondland, the Trump administration's ambassador to the European Union and a pivotal witness in 2019 impeachment proceedings, sued former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday in an effort to recoup $1.8 million he racked up in legal expenses.

  • Kate Middleton Joins Prince William in Scotland

    Later this week the couple will take a trip down memory lane and visit St Andrews University where they first met.

  • Woman in viral video at MBS seen outside court without mask

    A 53-year-old woman who was seen not wearing a mask at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) two weeks ago in a viral video came to court on Monday (24 May) without wearing a mask.

  • Just Our Opinion, But These Are the 19 Most Important Summer Investment Pieces

    Including all of the biggest trends.

  • When rich people divorce: what does the future hold for Bill and Melinda Gates?

    The pair’s split has been the subject of fevered press scrutiny – and claims of Bill’s links to Jeffrey Epstein has fed the frenzy Bill and Melinda Gates in 2018. The couple were not able to avoid the fate of many of the mega-rich who divorce. Photograph: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood The announcement that Bill and Melinda Gates were to divorce was amicable enough, suggesting a smooth split between the famous couple who turned a billion-dollar software fortune into a driving force for global philanthropy. “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates tweeted on 3 May. “We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.” While French Gates’ divorce petition, filed in King county, Washington superior court, said “this marriage is irretrievably broken” , it also indicated that potential points of contention had already been worked out. The document revealed they had inked a “separation contract”. French Gates asked the court to divide their assets according to this agreement and said that “spousal support is not needed”. French Gates did not request a name change. But the couple were not able to avoid the fate of many of the mega-rich who divorce and their marriage became the subject of feverish press scrutiny. Within a few days rival news publications swapped scoops about Gates’s allegedly boorish behavior, including stories on his purported ties to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Wall Street Journal reported Microsoft executives determined that Gates “needed to step down from its board in 2020” while they conducted an investigation into an affair that he had with a female employee. This romantic relationship was “deemed inappropriate”. Gates stepped down from his position as a director on the board before its investigation concluded – and before other members could issue a formal decision on this relationship, reported the newspaper. “There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably,” a spokesperson for Gates commented, saying his “decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter.” There were at least several occasions when Gates “pursued women who worked for him at Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation,” the New York Times claimed, citing people with “direct knowledge of his overtures”. French Gates had also voiced discomfort that Gates was spending time with Epstein – whom he reportedly met in early 2011, three years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor, reports claimed. A month after Epstein killed himself in jail in August 2019, the Wall Street Journal published an interview with Gates where he said: “I didn’t have any business relationship or friendship with him.” But the Times reported in October 2019 that Gates met with Epstein “on numerous occasions”. “His lifestyle is very different and kind of intriguing, although it would not work for me,” Gates allegedly said in an email to colleagues after he first met Epstein. French Gates was “unhappy” when Gates and Epstein’s relationship hit the news cycle, the newspaper said. The Journal reported that French Gates “held a number of calls” when the Times article ran. The Times explained that French Gates began consulting with matrimonial attorneys and advisers who would aid the couple in splitting their assets. The Daily Beast reported on 16 May that Epstein provided Gates advice on ending his marriage after the tech titan complained about Melinda “during a series of meetings.” Gates allegedly said that his marriage was “toxic” in conversation with Epstein, “a topic both men found humorous”, per the Daily Beast report. Less sensational details on the couple’s travails also emerged. The New York Post, quoting a source, reported “Bill did talk to his close friends on the golf course. He told them a while back that the marriage was loveless, that it had been over for some time and they were living separate lives.” A source told the New York Times that anyone observing French Gates’ body language at some public events, such as philanthropic functions, could tell that she was unhappy. A media representative for Gates said in an email: “Claims that Gates had any personal conversations with Epstein in these meetings, which were about philanthropy, is simply not true.” “It is false to say Gates sought or received marital advice – or advice of any kind – from Epstein,” the email stated. “It is false to say he complained about his marriage or Melinda to Epstein, let alone to anyone else.” They also said, “It is false to say that going to Epstein’s was a ‘respite from his marriage.’” They said that it’s “false to say there was ever any discussion of Epstein getting involved with the Gates Foundation.” A foundation spokesperson commented “the foundation never had any financial dealings with Jeffrey Epstein”. Neither French Gates’ attorneys, nor the press contact provided for her, responded to requests for comment. Although sensational claims have emerged, observers shouldn’t assume that this will impact their separation contract for their split, divorce experts say. “No matter what the drama is that’s now evolving or erupting in the media or anywhere else, and even by rumor mill, the agreement is basically going to be the agreement,” said Bonnie Rabin, a veteran divorce attorney in New York City. “They did what most uber-wealthy people do. They’ve been dealing with this for a number of months, they’ve made their agreement, they’ve submitted it to the court. It’s basically a done deal.” Nancy Chemtob, a longtime matrimonial attorney in New York City, said that given the amount of money involved and the length of their marriage, it stands to reason that it’s likely a “50-50 case” in terms of splitting up assets. But it’s unclear how, exactly, the divorce will affect their foundation. Nor is that a small issue. The Gates Foundation has become a global force in philanthropy, especially in the areas of fighting disease. But it also tackles poverty and inequality with many projects all around the globe. The foundation has provided financial support for some of the Guardian’s global development coverage. A media representative said in an email that the pair will remain co-chairs and trustees at the foundation. “No changes to their roles or the organization are planned,” the statement said. “They will continue to work together to shape and approve foundation strategies, advocate for the foundation’s issues, and set the organization’s overall direction.” “Fundamentally, it’s a separate entity from their personal money or their wealth, so it’s not as if the foundation is going to be divided up in the divorce,” said Thad Calabrese, an associate professor of financial management at NYU Wagner. The entity of the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation will continue to exist – the money that’s there is there, and they can’t remove it. However, it is possible that the divorce might affect their future contributions to the foundation, or start to focus on different areas of interest, Calabrese said. Even though Gates has not been accused of wrongdoing with Epstein, it’s always possible that reports of alleged ties could impact the foundation. “There’s alway a concern, and not just for foundations but in the larger non-profit sector, that the appearance of impropriety can sometimes be just as bad as actual impropriety itself,” Calabrese said. “So the concern that this could scare away future donors from the foundation, or the foundation having a diminished role because of that, is a real possibility.”