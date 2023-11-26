Residents of south side Santa Fe neighborhood still in decadeslong fight for sewer connection

Nov. 25—Airport Road is one of Santa Fe's busiest thoroughfares. But one of its offshoots is a dirt road with no sewer line, no streetlights and no sidewalks.

For decades, the residents of Vereda de Valencia on the city's south side have been trying to get at minimum a sewer line installed along their road so they will no longer have to use septic tanks.

The Public Works Department has plans to install a sanitary sewer extension along the street, but funding shortages mean the project is in limbo.

"The sewage is an environmental hazard," said Ray Valencia, who has lived on Vereda de Valencia since 1986.

Because there's no sewer line, the residents all have septic tanks, many of which are old and require constant upkeep. Along with the expense of paying to have them emptied, residents say having septic tanks in their backyards is a health concern. Some residents don't let their kids play in their backyards. Others, interested in selling their properties, have struggled to attract buyers.

Joe Dean Sr., who has lived on the road since 1972, said he and other residents have been fighting since at least the 1990s to get more upgrades. Because the street is unpaved, water coming off of Airport Road constantly messes up the grading, he said, making Vereda de Valencia pitted and bumpy to drive down.

"It'd be nice to have streetlights and pavement and sidewalk like everyone else," Dean said in October. But the main thing everyone wants is a sewer line.

Many residents have deep roots in the area and have lived on Vereda de Valencia for decades. The lack of progress over such a long time has made them wary of what they describe as empty promises from government officials.

The road was previously considered part of Santa Fe County; it was annexed to the city in 2014. Dean, Valencia and other residents say they pay city taxes but still struggle to get services or a clear answer as to whether it's still considered a private road.

After reaching out to different city departments and elected officials, residents were put in touch several years ago with Rep. Linda Serrato, who represents the area in the state Legislature. Serrato helped secure $300,000 for a sewer line extension during the 2021 legislative session.

After that, Dean said, residents were optimistic work would get underway. But almost three years later, the extension hasn't been built.

In a Nov. 21 message, Serrato said she is frustrated the money has yet to be spent.

"We cannot allow administrative holdups to get in the way of what is nearing a public health emergency for families on the south side," she said.

At a Nov. 18 meeting at the Southside Branch Library notifying residents of plans to put in a sewer extension, about two dozen Vereda de Valencia residents voiced their frustrations to city officials.

"This is not the first time we've asked for support from the city," said Isaac Dean, Joe Dean's son.

"We have been on board for 30 years waiting for you guys," said Rose Martinez, a longtime Vereda de Valencia resident.

Stan Holland, an engineer with the wastewater management division of the Public Utilities Department, said construction is ready to begin but cannot start until the city comes up with enough money to complete the contract.

After the capital outlay was approved, the city received a grant agreement from the state in 2022. Environmental and archeological assessments were completed this summer, and a design for the sewer extension was completed in-house.

However, the city received only one bid for the construction contract, which Holland said was for $360,000, leaving a $60,000 gap the city is trying to fill.

Capital outlay projects being stalled because of increased construction costs is such a widespread problem the New Mexico Environment Department sent a letter to capital outlay grantees asking them to complete a survey with budget information about stalled projects.

"Given current conditions in the construction market, the Legislature wishes to have budget and project status information on existing projects available for consideration during the 2024 session," capital outlay manager Erika Martinez said in a Nov. 7 email.

Holland said the city submitted the survey, due the day before Thanksgiving, for the Vereda de Valencia project and hopes to receive the additional money from the state in the 2024 legislative session.

At the meeting, city officials expressed optimism the residents' problems would soon come to an end but could not commit to a timeline.

The letter sent to residents notifying them of the meeting said the city hoped construction would begin in late 2023, which officials acknowledged wouldn't be the case.

"We got behind the 8-ball," said David Chapman, a grant writer in the engineering division of the Public Works Department.

Holland said he hoped work would begin in February, but acknowledged it might not. Chapman said he was optimistic work would begin sooner rather than later, and said it was a priority of Public Works Director Regina Wheeler, who was not at the meeting.

"The good news is, there is a light at the end of the tunnel," Chapman said.

In an interview, Wheeler said the city "will make this project happen" and suggested it may pay for the increase.

"The gap is $60,000," she said. "It's not unusual for the city to put some money in to match the state's money, but given wanting to stretch our resources as far as we can, Stan acted on the opportunity to up the grant."

Wheeler did not think the city's outstanding audits, which are preventing it from accessing capital outlay, would be an impediment.

"NMED is continuing to keep the money flowing towards the city, so we don't expect to have to wait," she said.

However, Wheeler said it was too soon to commit to a timeline.

"The money has to come together and the purchase order has to be delivered before we have a start date," she said.

Vereda de Valencia isn't the only street with this issue. Residents of nearby Jemez Road, also a former county road annexed by the city, also do not have a sewer line and rely on septic tanks.

Jairo Gutierrez discovered the problem when he began working at the State Farm agency at Airport and Jemez Road. Gutierrez now owns the agency but does not yet own the land, and said he may be required by his bank to buy a new septic tank for as much as $25,000 before he is allowed to get the property in his name.

Gutierrez is the only business owner on the street, which he said is otherwise occupied by about 10-15 working-class Hispanic families. The State Farm agency is lucky to have a functioning septic tank, which needs to be emptied only about once a year, but Gutierrez said many of the residents have old or failing tanks they have to pay to get emptied up to once a month.

Gutierrez attended the public meeting for Vereda de Valencia residents to learn more about the process, where he pressed city officials to give residents "a realistic timeline."

Any work done on Jemez Road will likely be after work on Vereda de Valencia is complete. So far, it's unclear when that will be.

Wheeler said Serrato secured a $400,000 appropriation for work on Jemez Road in 2022, but the city is still working on getting a grant agreement. It is requesting additional funding for that project as well, she said.

A native of the south side, Gutierrez said he didn't want to point fingers but also questioned whether this would be such a long process in another part of town.

"If that was happening on West Alameda or the Casa Solana complex or in those areas, I'm sorry to say but I feel pretty confident that something would have been done at this point," he said. "It's unfair that we have to go to these lengths to do this."