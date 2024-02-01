Residents speak out against potential Etna Township ready-mix concrete plant

A local business wants to build and operate a ready-mix concrete plant in Etna Township, but residents are raising concerns about environmental impacts to groundwater and air quality.

Jeff Cotugno, owner of Chingle LTD, has requested conditional use with a variance for properties located at 10077 and 10095 Tollgate Road, which is south of Interstate 70, to operate a ready-mix concrete plant. The variance is related to the height of the building.

Etna Township's Board of Zoning Appeals considered the request during a Tuesday meeting that stretched more than three hours as they heard from Cotugno and residents about the effects of the proposed plant.

Because of the lengthy meeting, the board chose not to deliberate or vote after receiving all comments. Members said they wanted more time to process all the information presented, and another meeting is expected within the next two weeks.

Cotugno said the plant is needed to meet demand as Licking County, and central Ohio, continue to develop.

The Tollgate site will use cement powder, which will be created at another location, and will add the powder to mixer trucks along with sand, gravel and water, Cotugno said. He added they will follow all Environmental Protection Agency rules and regulations to control dust.

The plant will also be located at the farthest point on the property out of respect to neighboring properties, Cotugno said.

But there are concerns that building the plant could disrupt ground water and stormwater. Linda Nicodemus, stormwater manager for the Licking County Soil and Water Conservation District, said the properties had five wetlands, which have removed to make way for the plant. When removing a wetland, the EPA requires a new one must be built somewhere else. The replacement wetlands are being built in Delaware County, Nicodemus said, and will not affect water on the property. And that, she said, will lead to water flowing south toward nearby residents.

A handful of nearby property owners spoke against the proposed plant, including the adjacent property owner immediately south, Rachel Zelazny.

Because of work that has already happened on Cotugno's properties, Zelazny shared details and showed pictures of how her property seen increased flooding over the past two years.

Historically, Zelazny's property has wet spots after heavy rain events, but she said those would dry out within a day. Now her yard and driveway are routinely flooded with several inches — sometimes nearly a foot — of water that lasts for days, making it difficult to leaver her home. Water has also spread onto Tollgate Road, leading the township road crew to close the road after previous storms, she said.

Besides the excess water, Zelazny said she was concerned about impacts to water quality because of the cement dust. She and all other nearby residents use wells and do not have access to water lines from any utility provider.

She said also the cement dust could negatively affect air quality and cause health problems or cancer, according to research she cited from the National Institutes of Health.

Zelazny has three young children and livestock and does not want the ready-mix plant next door.

"We spend a lot of our time outside playing; fishing at our pond; taking care of our cows, sheep, goats and chickens; growing our food and going on adventures and we would like to continue to do so," she said.

While the board did not make a decision on the request, it will not take any more public comment on the matter. The board members will just be deliberating amongst themselves at a future meeting.

Trent Stepp, chair of the Board of Zoning Appeals, said after the meeting, the board doesn't have to vote on the request within a specific timeframe but they are statutorily required to do so in a reasonable amount of time.

