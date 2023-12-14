Residents speak about proposed high-density housing regulation in Groton City

Dec. 13—GROTON — More than a dozen residents, most in opposition, spoke during a public hearing Tuesday about a proposal to rezone Bridge Street, upper Thames Street and North Street down to Washington Park to allow for higher-density housing.

Many speakers were concerned about the potential for six-story buildings, which would be allowed in the proposed zone if developers receive a special permit, and the impact on views and traffic.

A smaller number of residents, however, spoke positively about the proposal as a way to revitalize Thames Street, while some residents were neutral and asked questions.

"This is going to be a huge can of worms," said resident Michael Boucher, who is opposed. "Once this is open, you guys can kiss the city goodbye because six stories are coming in ― because that's what developers are going to want. They're going to push it, and that's who we're going to answer to."

The Planning and Zoning Commission is considering the new General Commercial Residential zone to take the place of the existing General Commercial zone, which allows only two dwelling units per parcel.

City Planner Leslie Creane said the proposed zone would address the need for housing, particularly as Electric Boat expands its workforce, and create a market for the small retail and commercial development that the public has long sought on Thames Street. Employees living within walking or biking distance of work would help mitigate the anticipated increase in traffic from EB's growth.

In the proposed zone, developers could build residential or mixed-use buildings up to four stories tall, if they received site plan approval from the commission, or up to six stories if they received site plan approval and a special permit, which would require a public hearing.

Nishant Sahoo of the city's Economic Development Commission supported the proposal and said residents have named revitalization of Thames Street as their first priority. He said having more people living nearby would create a market for business development.

"We have a great community, and I don't see why we would reject having more join our community," Sahoo said. He added that the proposed regulations have safeguards to prevent massive structures that would put a strain on the city's infrastructure.

Resident Tom Althuis said he would be in favor of the regulations if they applied only to Bridge Street, particularly the northern part where taller buildings would not be a big visual problem.

But he opposed the proposal for Thames or North Streets. He said the west side of North Street backs up to the residential area of Cottage Street and land there should be used in a more congruent manner, such as for small businesses and two or four-family housing, but not large housing projects.

Ryan Davis, the landlord of a four-family house on Bridge Street, said there is a lot of ledge in the area, so there would be blasting for a long time. While he appreciated the intention to revitalize the area, which has the potential for something amazing, he said he was concerned about traffic congestion and also didn't want to set the bar too high for the area to be overdeveloped.

He said his main concern was the potential for six-story buildings. He said the nearby neighborhood is beautiful with Victorian-style houses and nice architecture, and the houses would suffer if all the sudden there were hundreds of apartments for rent. He said his family and others have multi-family units they rely on for income.

Resident Mary Ziegler said perhaps the city should seek developers who want to create residences above businesses.

She said the concern is not with multi-family housing, but the potential height of buildings: "I think opening the door to the possibility of six stories is not something we'd want to do straight out of the shoot," she said.

Commissioner Terry Rice said the proposal would have a deleterious effect on the city and quality of life for generations and more information is needed about the proposal's impacts.

Creane said the commission is not allowed to consider the proposal's impact on schools and taxes. The hearing was continued until 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Municipal Building or via Zoom.

