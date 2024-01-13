Residents stranded, cars abandoned as flooding hits Quincy: What warnings police issued

QUINCY - Flooding at high tide on Saturday blocked traffic in and out of Quincy's Squantum and Marina Bay neighborhoods, leaving some residents stranded or barred from their homes.

An alert circulated on social media by Quincy Police advised motorists not to drive through flooded roadways.

Two cars vehicles on Victory Road, the entrance to Marina Bay, were caught in the flood waters. According to police, the vehicles' occupants were assisted by the Quincy Fire Department.

What streets are closed in Quincy

Traffic has been blocked on Commander Shea Boulevard and East Squantum Street due to the flooding, the only access points to a peninsula that contains a number of residential neighborhoods.

A car plows through a flooded section of Commander Shea Boulevard in North Quincy.

"Anyone trying to get home to their residence, ... our suggestion would be to go stay with a family member or a friend for a little while until the tide recedes," said Quincy Police Officer Lauren Lambert of the Emergency Operations Center.

Lambert said, 15 to 20 vehicles have been stranded between the intersection of Essex and East Squantum Street and Victory Road, two points experiencing heavy flooding.

A woman wades through the flooded parking lot of her North Quincy condominium.

"We have police officers and fire department with their marine units assisting on either getting them across that flooded area so they can walk home from there, or they’re being asked to sit it out in their vehicles," Lambert said. "They are on dry ground."

Flood waters left one woman no other way to access her condo in North Quincy than scaling a wrought iron fence, with a little help from a neighbor.

At the intersection of Commander Shea Boulevard and Quincy Shore Drive, a number of residents of Sea Winds Condominium were observed having difficulty accessing their homes.

Cut off by flooding, one woman apparently was forced to scale a wrought iron fence.

A man wades through a flooded section of Commander Shea Boulevard in Quincy, attempting to get home.

Lambert said that Houghs Neck was the only other affected area, where the intersection of Rockland and Spring Street has been temporarily closed. However, other roadways accessing the area remain open, and traffic in and out of Houghs Neck continues to flow, Lambert said.

When is the next high tide

High tide peaked at a little after noon. Next low tide will occur at around 6:30 p.m., according to usharbors.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Flooding in Quincy blocks traffic, leaves residents stranded