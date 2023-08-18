Residents survey damage after Weymouth tornado
The National Weather Service said a tornado touched down Friday morning in Weymouth, and another one touched down in North Attleborough and Mansfield, Massachusetts.
The National Weather Service said a tornado touched down Friday morning in Weymouth, and another one touched down in North Attleborough and Mansfield, Massachusetts.
Stocks continued an August swoon on Friday.
Robert Quinn faces seven charges after allegedly driving his car off a roadway Tuesday evening.
Dickie V was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer in July, and is already deep into radiation treatment.
The limited-edition Kia EV6 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Limited Edition gets a specific Deep Forest Green over Desert Beige configuration.
Microsoft reportedly published — and retracted — an AI-generated article that recommended people visit a Canadian food bank as a tourist attraction. The article “Headed to Ottawa? Here’s what you shouldn’t miss!” included recommendations for catching a baseball game, honoring fallen soldiers at a war museum and… swinging by the Ottawa Food Bank. Paris Marx first called out the story on X (formerly Twitter). “People who come to us have jobs and families to support, as well as expenses to pay,” the AI-written section about the food bank section read. “Life is already difficult enough. Consider going into it on an empty stomach.”
The trade-down in retail seems to still be happening, buoying the morale of certain retailers more than others during the back-to-school season.
Blue Shield of California's unbundling of pharmacy benefits services may not spell total loss for Big 3 PBM industry.
Credit cards payments processor Checkout.com is no longer servicing Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, a spokesperson from the exchange told TechCrunch. “There is no impact on our services and users can continue to use on-and off-ramps as usual,” the Binance spokesperson added.
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news, and having a little fun. This week Mary Ann and Alex were joined by our regular guest host Kirsten Korosec, who is both a tremendous journalist and a great person to chat startups with.
The final is set, but there's still a third place title to win! Here's how to watch Australia vs. Sweden.
Messi says he believes soccer has grown a lot already in the United States.
A short moment later, without even moving or opening his mouth, the reply came back via a text message: “You had an Americano.” This wasn’t how I’d expected to spend a Friday afternoon in the city, but here I was, sitting in the offices of enterprise language translation services startup Unbabel, opposite founder and CEO Vasco Pedro, testing what appeared to be a brain-to-computer interface. Now, as a startup with $90 million in VC funding, annual revenues of around $50 million and having survived the pandemic, Unbabel is doing well enough to explore these projects.
Drinking in the morning might not be the best idea, say experts.
Shop discounted styles from Dolce Vita, Marc Fisher LTD and more.
Let’s take a quick trip through the calendar to highlight some of the most anticipated games of the season.
A high-quality cornhole set for less than $50? It's a rare sale just in time for fall tailgating.
Defense-focused space technology startup True Anomaly has received key permits from regulators that will allow it to demonstrate imaging and rendezvous capabilities on-orbit for the first time. The two authorizations -- from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) -- give the company the greenlight to perform non-Earth imaging and to demonstrate in-space rendezvous proximity operations, respectively. True Anomaly is planning on executing these capabilities using two of its “autonomous orbital vehicle” spacecraft, which the company calls Jackals, during a mission early next year.
Labor Day laptop sales are already live. Snag best sellers from Walmart, Amazon and Staples for as low as $179!
Streaming services are raising prices, bringing back ads, and cracking down on passwords. The streaming good times are over.
Wear it on your neck, your belt, on a backpack or anywhere the clip will fit.